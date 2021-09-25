 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Defiant Clinton tells Twitter to call her ‘Madam Chancellor,’ as fans fantasize on her being POTUS & critics call her ‘Palpatine’

25 Sep, 2021 22:20
Hillary Clinton poses for a photo after being inaugurated as the first female chancellor of Queens University, in Belfast, Northern Ireland ©  AP Photo/Peter Morrison
After a not-so-hearty reception of the crowd outside Queen’s University in Belfast, that honored her with the title of its first-ever female chancellor, the ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton flaunted caped pics on Twitter.

Clinton became the chancellor of Queen’s University on Friday to the cries of “war criminal” from a small crowd of hecklers outside, but reactions to her visit and social media mockery of the images of her wardrobe have done little to deter her from celebrating the newly-acquired title.

“Just call me Madam Chancellor,” Clinton tweeted on Saturday, attaching images of her in her large gown at Friday’s ceremony, while a child carries her cape behind her. 

However, not even Clinton’s supporters have apparently wanted to refer to the former Secretary of State as “chancellor”: her most loyal fans responded by fantasizing about calling her “Madame President,” getting the term trending with some cringe tweets.

“Oh how I would’ve loved to have called you Madam President,” one user wrote in response to Clinton’s pictures. 

Meanwhile, others mocked the idea of Clinton receiving a ‘Madam Chancellor’ title as a consolation prize in place of ‘Madam President’.

Some critics couldn’t resist comparing Clinton’s rather large gown and following ‘cape carrier’ images of iconic pop culture villains, including Chancellor Palpatine from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

Clinton received her five-year chancellor term in 2020, but the actual inauguration had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The title is largely symbolic, but includes Clinton representing the school abroad and having speaking engagements at ceremonies. While the president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University, Ian Greer, has welcomed “an internationally recognised public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland” into her new role, protesters blasted the university over their “shameful” support of the hawkish Democrat.

