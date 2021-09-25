AOC torched over ‘barely comprehensible’ statement attempting to explain ‘present’ vote on $1bn Iron Dome bill she opposes

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was roasted after she issued a lengthy press release to explain why she did not vote ‘no’ on a bill to fund Israeli's anti-missile shield, calling herself a victim of “unjust” procedures.

Having changed her ‘no’ vote to ‘present’ at the last minute on a $1 billion bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system the day prior, AOC took to Twitter on Friday with a vast, 900-word missive attempting to justify the move to her constituents. While she stated the bill “should have been opposed,” she went on to argue that it was brought to the House floor through a “deeply unjust” and “reckless” legislative process.

“To those I have disappointed – I am deeply sorry. To those who believe this reasoning is insufficient or cowardice – I understand,” the congresswoman wrote.

The sight of a distraught and teary-eyed Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor as the vote was underway has made the rounds online, though it was not the rep's first public crying exhibition. Addressing the incident, AOC claimed that she “wept at the complete lack of care for the human beings that are impacted by these decisions,” as well as “at an institution choosing a path of maximum volatility and minimum consideration for its own political convenience.”

Ocasio-Cortez further pointed out that the legislation was rushed through the chamber “without any of the usually-necessary committee debate, markup, or regular order.”

The reckless decision by House leadership to rush this controversial vote within a matter of hours and without true consideration created a tinderbox of vitriol, disingenuous framing, deeply racist accusations and depictions, and lack of substantive discussion on this matter.

A note to our NY-14 constituents, from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pic.twitter.com/mOmJrgFa4G — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 24, 2021

The statement left many of AOC’s critics, and even some supporters, scratching their heads, with many noting that despite its length, the congresswoman did not actually address her ‘present’ vote, instead issuing a “weak” and “barely comprehensible” non-explanation.

“Seriously, I still don't know why she voted ‘present,’” wrote one observer, while another said the statement contained “Zero about why you changed your vote. That’s not transparency.”

AOC's statement is barely comprehensible in the English language. It's like a parody of the worst excesses of modern left-wing discourse: social justice phrases and self-aggrandizing grievances randomly strewn together amidst classic AOC self-victimization about trauma and pain. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2021

those sure are words — shoe (@shoe0nhead) September 24, 2021

Other detractors went further, some accusing the Democrat of helping to fund “apartheid” in Israel despite her regular declarations of solidarity with the Palestinians. While AOC spent the first portion of her statement listing reasons why the $1 billion military aid package should not have passed, and ended it with a call to support “the human rights of Palestinian people,” many critics struggled to reconcile those comments with her ultimately neutral vote.

“Seems weird to be like this bill is completely terrible and I fully oppose it, therefore my official response is: neutral,” another commenter wrote.

I believe this bill should have been opposed, but pic.twitter.com/S9U9Npd3FT — Lisa and the dirtbag left (@LisaA311) September 24, 2021

AOC also found supporters, with some insisting her critics were attempting to “harass” the lawmaker, while one attempted to boil down her 900-word explanation to “she didn’t have time to talk with her constituents about” the vote.

I love all these comments from people who don’t live in New York state and can’t be bothered to contact their own representative and would rather harass @AOC, like it’s an effective strategy — tek_sauce (@tek_sauce) September 24, 2021 45 https://twitter.com/tek_sauce/status/1441490519587180545

so many people in the replies just hate to see a girlboss winning — ◍ ◯ Garrett (@smilingnodding) September 24, 2021

I think it’s pretty clear she’s saying she voted present because she didn’t have time to talk with her constituents about it. — Nick Crawford (@ngcrawford) September 24, 2021

The House passed the Iron Dome bill by a wide margin on Thursday, with 420 reps voting ‘yes’ and only nine in opposition. While AOC initially cast a ‘no’ vote, she abruptly switched to ‘present’ just before the vote was finished, following the lead of fellow Democrat Hank Johnson (Georgia).

Among the ‘no’ votes were eight Democrats – including other members of the progressive ‘Squad’ – as well as libertarian-leaning Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, the sole Republican to oppose the bill, which replenished the Israeli missile system after clashes with Palestinian militants in Gaza earlier this year.

Also on rt.com Crocodile tears? AOC breaks down crying after withdrawing ‘NO’ vote on funding Israeli missile defense at last minute

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!