Covid-19 panic at The View ahead of Kamala Harris’ appearance sees two hosts yanked off live on air

The View’s Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were told they had tested positive for Covid-19 just moments before they were due to interview US Vice President Kamala Harris, leaving their co-hosts mired in awkwardness and confusion.

A production assistant stepped in to request that Navarro and Hostin “step off for a second” just after the ABC talk show went out live on Friday and co-host Joy Behar was to introduce special guest Harris.

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheViewpic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

“Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo – you know, a lot of vaccines,” Behar improvised, another assistant having stopped her in mid-flow as she was about to introduce the vice president.

Deprived of their guest, Behar and her remaining co-host Sara Haines began taking questions from the audience, with Behar revealing she likes to make up “X-rated” parody songs and Haines claiming she could walk on her hands “but not in this dress.”

Their awkwardness was compounded by the ironic chyron that had introduced the doomed segment, boasting that “experts” were claiming “vaccinated not as likely to spread Covid.” That claim represents a change from the line taken in previous Centers for Disease Control (CDC) statements that both vaccinated and unvaccinated groups carried the same viral load.

Viewers were transfixed by the televised train wreck. Some wondered what had happened to the famed Covid scolds’ vaunted viral virtue, now they were the ones infected.

So wait, if two of the VACCINATED cohosts of @TheView are found to be positive for Covid, don’t the other two have to immediately go into quarantine?#FollowtheScience — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 24, 2021

The View hosts are going to get everyone killed. https://t.co/GQhKNpuQHe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

Others saw it as karmic retribution.

Two hosts (vaccinated) on @TheView were rushed off stage during the show after testing positive for COVID-19, following their self-righteous condemnation of the unvaccinated. You can’t make it up. — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 24, 2021

two of the women on the view tested positive for COVID after screaming about how the unvaccinated are super spreaders LMFAOOOOOOO — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) September 24, 2021

Behar ultimately interviewed Harris remotely, the VP praising the nation’s vaccination effort from an undisclosed location elsewhere in the ABC building, calling the Covid-stricken pair “strong women” and expressing her relief that they’d been double-jabbed, “otherwise we’d be concerned about hospitalization or worse.”

While much has been made by US health authorities about a so-called “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” breakthrough infections among those who’ve received their shots accounted for 14,000 hospitalizations and deaths as of September 7, according to CDC data.

