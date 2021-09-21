 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Leftists celebrate Brazil’s Bolsonaro having to eat pizza on New York sidewalk because he’s unvaccinated, ignore natural immunity

21 Sep, 2021 19:04
Leftists celebrate Brazil's Bolsonaro having to eat pizza on New York sidewalk because he's unvaccinated, ignore natural immunity
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is shown speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in New York. © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is such a pariah in US media circles that pundits rejoiced that the unvaccinated president had to eat pizza on the sidewalk in New York City. Never mind that he has natural immunity, as a Covid-19 survivor.

MSNBC host Joy Reid and anti-Trump commentator Keith Olbermann were among the observers whose hearts were warmed by a viral photo on social media of Bolsonaro eating a slice outside because New York restaurants require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to dine indoors. The populist leader traveled to the Big Apple to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“I love New York,” Reid tweeted on Tuesday in response to the photo. Olbermann, formerly of CNN, MSNBC and ESPN, demanded that Bolsonaro, “Get out of our city, fascist.”

Author Regina Phelps said the news of Brazil’s head of state and his delegation being precluded from fine dining “made my morning.” US singer-songwriter Ricky Davila joined in the celebration, saying, “Well done, New Yorkers.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that Bolsonaro shouldn’t have bothered to come to the city because he hasn’t gotten his jabs.

Others lamented that the restrictions weren’t made tougher on Bolsonaro for daring to come to New York without proof of vaccination. “What hotel let this motherf***er in, though, and why isn’t he camping in a pup tent in Central Park,” self-described fanfic writer Jolanta Benal said.

Also on rt.com YouTube censors Brazilian president’s videos over Covid misinformation concerns

The concerns didn’t stop there. The Washington Post argued that Bolsonaro violated the UN’s ‘honor system’ by speaking at the General Assembly on Tuesday without being vaccinated.

Other observers, such as Walt Disney Co. executive Dan Linden, noted that the UN lectern was thoroughly sanitized after Bolsonaro gave his speech. Professor and journalist Joyce Karam added, with some relief, that the Brazilian leader gave his speech before US President Joe Biden entered the General Assembly and the two men didn’t cross paths.

Similarly, Guardian correspondent Tom Phillips noted that Bolsonaro had a meeting scheduled with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, “who one hopes will be wearing a mask.”

All of the critics and worry warts ignored the fact that Bolsonaro has already been infected with Covid-19 and recovered from the virus, developing natural immunity. In fact, Bolsonaro himself has said that because his natural antibodies are “way up high,” he has chosen not to get the shots.

Also on rt.com Brazilian president Bolsonaro among top officials FINED for not wearing masks at biker rally in his support

An Israeli study last month showed that people who had been vaccinated were 13 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than those who had already been infected with the virus. But the US’ CDC still recommends that people who’ve had Covid-19 get vaccinated, and mandate enthusiasts have been undaunted by the science.

South African journalist Wesley Fester said Bolsonaro’s rough dining experience in New York was “soon to be the fate of anti-vaxxers around the world.”

Asked earlier this month about the Israeli study on CNN, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci struggled to make the case that people who’ve already been infected with Covid-19 should get vaccinated. “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that,” Fauci said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend! 

