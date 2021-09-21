Leftists celebrate Brazil’s Bolsonaro having to eat pizza on New York sidewalk because he’s unvaccinated, ignore natural immunity

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is such a pariah in US media circles that pundits rejoiced that the unvaccinated president had to eat pizza on the sidewalk in New York City. Never mind that he has natural immunity, as a Covid-19 survivor.

MSNBC host Joy Reid and anti-Trump commentator Keith Olbermann were among the observers whose hearts were warmed by a viral photo on social media of Bolsonaro eating a slice outside because New York restaurants require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to dine indoors. The populist leader traveled to the Big Apple to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“I love New York,” Reid tweeted on Tuesday in response to the photo. Olbermann, formerly of CNN, MSNBC and ESPN, demanded that Bolsonaro, “Get out of our city, fascist.”

Get out of our city, Fascist https://t.co/MnMWxhkbGG — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 20, 2021

Author Regina Phelps said the news of Brazil’s head of state and his delegation being precluded from fine dining “made my morning.” US singer-songwriter Ricky Davila joined in the celebration, saying, “Well done, New Yorkers.”

#covid19 This made my morning. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ate a piece of pizza on a sidewalk instead of fine dining at NYCs restaurants due to no proof of covid vax while in town for the UN General Assembly @scoopithttps://t.co/1Dug62AMNA — Regina Phelps (@ReginaPhelps) September 21, 2021

Anti-vaxx Dictator Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil was forced to eat pizza whilst standing on a sidewalk in New York City after he was denied entry into restaurants for refusing to show any proof of vaccination. Well done New Yorkers. 👊👏 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 21, 2021

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that Bolsonaro shouldn’t have bothered to come to the city because he hasn’t gotten his jabs.

Others lamented that the restrictions weren’t made tougher on Bolsonaro for daring to come to New York without proof of vaccination. “What hotel let this motherf***er in, though, and why isn’t he camping in a pup tent in Central Park,” self-described fanfic writer Jolanta Benal said.

The concerns didn’t stop there. The Washington Post argued that Bolsonaro violated the UN’s ‘honor system’ by speaking at the General Assembly on Tuesday without being vaccinated.

Other observers, such as Walt Disney Co. executive Dan Linden, noted that the UN lectern was thoroughly sanitized after Bolsonaro gave his speech. Professor and journalist Joyce Karam added, with some relief, that the Brazilian leader gave his speech before US President Joe Biden entered the General Assembly and the two men didn’t cross paths.

Podium at #UNGA being sanitized before President Biden appears - this following a speech by Brazilian Pres. Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated. https://t.co/AvczQ3oUXgpic.twitter.com/T9ASeb8wlX — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 21, 2021

Similarly, Guardian correspondent Tom Phillips noted that Bolsonaro had a meeting scheduled with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, “who one hopes will be wearing a mask.”

All of the critics and worry warts ignored the fact that Bolsonaro has already been infected with Covid-19 and recovered from the virus, developing natural immunity. In fact, Bolsonaro himself has said that because his natural antibodies are “way up high,” he has chosen not to get the shots.

An Israeli study last month showed that people who had been vaccinated were 13 times more likely to contract Covid-19 than those who had already been infected with the virus. But the US’ CDC still recommends that people who’ve had Covid-19 get vaccinated, and mandate enthusiasts have been undaunted by the science.

South African journalist Wesley Fester said Bolsonaro’s rough dining experience in New York was “soon to be the fate of anti-vaxxers around the world.”

Unvaccinated Bolsonaro eats pizza on New York sidewalk. Soon to be the fate of anti-vaxxers around the world. https://t.co/fyAm533diT — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) September 21, 2021

Asked earlier this month about the Israeli study on CNN, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci struggled to make the case that people who’ve already been infected with Covid-19 should get vaccinated. “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that,” Fauci said.

this is called ‘narrative collapse’Biden’s White House medical advisor Dr Fauci on previously infected Americans and why they should still get vaccinated if shown to have stronger NATURAL IMMUNITY: “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that”pic.twitter.com/j8x0127tLm — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) September 20, 2021

