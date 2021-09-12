 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘F Biden’ trends after US president moans about protesters with profane signs

12 Sep, 2021 17:44
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
While speaking to the press this weekend, Joe Biden complained about vulgar signs insulting politicians, and critics have responded by amplifying the trend.

In a rambling interview in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Biden at one point made his way from speaking about the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to mean signs about politicians and few saw the thread that got him from one point to another. 

“What would the people who died be thinking?” Biden asked. “They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and see a sign that says ‘F so-and-so’?”

Many took the random rant to mean Biden had seen one or two ‘F**k Biden’ signs over the weekend. The phrase has actually become something of a small trend at live events, with crowds often chanting the phrase, seemingly in response to the president’s harsh warnings about Covid-19 and masking. 

Since Biden’s comments spread, ‘F Biden’ has trended on Twitter, with the president practically begging for some of the takedowns as few could find reason to have sympathy for the Democrat. 

“F Biden is spreading across the country faster than the Delta Variant,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the growing trend. 

“Careful, it'll be a federal crime by Monday,” another added

Others celebrated the fact that ‘F**k Biden’ signs were getting “under the skin” of the president.

To make matters worse for the president, the phrase ‘WE LOVE TRUMP’ trended, triggering many liberals along with ‘F Biden’, with supporters of the former president sharing video of him visiting first responders on 9/11 and then later hearing the phrase chanted to him as he did live commentary for a boxing match in Florida. 

