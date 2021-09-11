‘Where is Trump?’ Ex-president takes heat for commentating Florida boxing match on 20th anniversary of 9/11
As President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former presidents including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended 9/11 memorials on Saturday, Americans began to wonder where former President Donald Trump was – resulting in the trending Twitter topic ‘Where is Trump’.
The former president’s plans to commentate a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida on September 11 became widely known, resulting in heavy criticism on social media.
Question: Where is Trump during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony?Answer: Preparing to do commentary for a boxing match in Florida. pic.twitter.com/tS2Sw63Dxf— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 11, 2021
Where is Trump is trending, so here you go. THIS is what the Orange POS is doing on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/p4LBYchnqR— TheOneAndOnlyRichie 🏳️🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@The1OnlyRichie) September 11, 2021
Presidents Biden, Obama, and Clinton are in NY. Pres. Bush is in PA. Where is Trump? (Answer: in FL for a boxing match) pic.twitter.com/XyHBMuSm2w— Cactus316 (@CactusGraphics_) September 11, 2021
‘Captain America’ Chris Evans was among those who called out Trump on Thursday for commentating the boxing match “on the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history.”
Trump, however, did announce on Friday that he would pay his respects at Ground Zero in New York for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
As the boxing match in Florida does not start until 8pm Eastern Time, Trump would have enough time to fly to New York City to pay his respects and then fly back again to Florida to commentate the match.Also on rt.com Trump rips Biden in 9/11 video for looking like a ‘fool’ and losing ‘$85 billion of military equipment’ in Afghanistan withdrawal
