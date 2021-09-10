 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several reported injured in massive blaze at NYC hospital, 100+ firefighters deployed to battle flames (VIDEOS)

10 Sep, 2021 23:01
Smoke pillows from a fire at St John's Episcopal Hospital in New York City, New York, U.S. September 10, 2021 © Janet Fash/via REUTERS
At least two people have been reported injured in a massive fire that erupted at St. John’s hospital in Queens, New York. The incident saw scores of firefighters and emergency responders being dispatched to battle the flames.

Fire crews rushed to the hospital in Queens’ Far Rockaway neighborhood around 5pm on Friday, a FDNY spokesman told local media, noting that around 100 emergency workers were responding to the two-alarm fire.

The New York Times reported, citing fire officials, that two people had suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Footage purporting to show the conflagration has circulated online, with a colossal column of thick black smoke seen billowing from the hospital’s roof as flames erupted from upper-floor windows.

After about an hour, however, the fire was fully extinguished, according to officials cited by the Times. The scare triggered a partial evacuation of the building, including the hospital’s emergency room, according to the Times. Several patients that were in the ER as the fire broke are expected to be transported to other hospitals to continue treatment, local media reported, citing a source with the city’s emergency service 

Founded in 1905, St. John’s Episcopal has a 257-bed capacity and is the only hospital providing emergency and ambulance services to the densely populated Rockaway peninsula and other neighborhoods in southern Queens.

