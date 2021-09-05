CNN’s ‘national treasure’ Jim Acosta labels Fox's Tucker Carlson ‘human manure spreader,’ blasts ‘American Taliban’ on the right

The liberal star is being accused of trying to fill the void left by his former favorite target, Donald Trump, with insults aimed at the conservative-leaning rival host, calling him a “human manure spreader.”

Acosta’s latest issue with Carlson stemmed from a segment on the Fox series questioning the vetting process for and motivation behind the thousands of Afghanistan refugees being taken into the US following the military withdrawal.

“Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being sent over to this country in order to change the outcome of elections,” Acosta said over the weekend on CNN.

Carlson floated a “race baiting conspiracy,” according to Acosta.

Acosta then transitioned to what he believes is the real threat America is facing: right-wing extremists, noting the January 6 Capitol riot and controversial rhetoric from lawmakers such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). He even referred to far-right activists as “sort of like an American Taliban,” a comparison numerous activists and celebrities have received pushback for attempting to make, especially recently in the wake of Texas’ much-debated six-week abortion ban.

“The anti-immigration, anti-democratic, anti-women's rights forces have all sought these kinds of changes for years, even decades, in this country. Their operation to change America forever is well underway,” Acosta said.

CNN Anchor Jim Acosta calls Tucker Carlson a “human manure spreader” for floating “another race baiting conspiracy theory”. pic.twitter.com/mtfnk46qUP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 4, 2021

Acosta’s brand of fear-based, partisan-heavy journalism is no surprise to anyone who has watched the CNN employee’s star rise in the last years, thanks mainly to multiple verbal clashes with Trump. However, seeing someone who sells themselves as a real journalist reducing themselves to petty insults like “human manure spreader” to insult an ideologically-opposed talking head was indeed surprising for some.

“Jim Acosta doesn’t have Trump to try to leach cash off of anymore...so he's now trying to keep his career alive by calling Tucker Carlson names...pathetic,” comedian and author Tim Young tweeted.

Jim @Acosta wishes he a fraction of a percentage of the audience Tucker has. He is jealous. Maybe if you stop lying people would watch you too Jim. — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 5, 2021

Jim Acosta is a "journalist" like Joe Biden is a "President." — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 5, 2021

Like Acosta’s Trump insults, however, he found plenty of liberals to rally their wagons around his comments and celebrate the “national treasure” that is Acosta.

IM UP AND JIM ACOSTA IS A NATIONAL TREASURE! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 5, 2021

Jim Acosta, today: "Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory, that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to change the result of future elections ..."We do love @Acosta. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 4, 2021

Acosta’s criticisms of Carlson have never aimed much higher (or rather, lower) than “human manure spreader.” He’s previously referred to the Fox host as “chief white power correspondent” and “Fox’s Ayatollah of paranoia.”

