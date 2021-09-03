Trump will ‘definitely’ run in 2024 after Afghanistan disaster, according to close Republican allies

Former Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) both revealed after recent conversations with the former president that a 2024 run is happening, despite Jordan later disputing his own claim.

While Trump himself has given no indication one way or another whether he will be gunning for the White House once again in 2024, those close to him have had plenty to say.

Conversation around Trump’s political future was renewed this week, thanks in part to Miller and Jordan, who both indicated a 2024 announcement was imminent and Trump was going to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s controversial handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Under Current reporter Lauren Windsor revealed this week that Jordan told her about Trump’s alleged plans to announce a run “any day now” during an event in Iowa, though Jordan would go on to deny ever saying any such thing.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan told me tonight in Iowa that Trump will announce he’s running “any day now.” A big GOP operative in the state later announced to the crowd that Trump will travel here imminently. pic.twitter.com/T50ocfqnP5 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 3, 2021

A Jordan spokesperson would go on to call this comment from Jordan “not true,” shortly before Windsor released a video of a conversation of Jordan saying essentially the same thing on camera at the event.

Jordan spokesperson claiming the congressman didn’t say this: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” https://t.co/sKS8lwknli — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 3, 2021

Jordan can be seen in the video telling people he “knows” Trump will be running in 2024 as he spoke to him the day before, saying, “he’s about ready to announce after all this craziness in Afghanistan.”

Apparently Jim Jordan's spokesperson has claimed he did not tell me tonight that Trump is imminently announcing his run for 2024. We can't both be right. See for yourself, video coming tomorrow... stay tuned 🤠 pic.twitter.com/9vozlOsBxJ — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 3, 2021

EXCLUSIVE-->Jim Jordan: President Trump, he's gonna run again.Pete: You think so?Jordan: I know so. Yeah, I talked to him yesterday. He's about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan... pic.twitter.com/Ndogdm7Ipl — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 3, 2021

Adding fuel to the rumors that Trump is gearing up for another run, former advisor Jason Miller told the ‘None of the Above’ show this week that he is “99 to 100%” sure his former boss will be seeking to become president again after his loss to Biden.

“I think he is definitely running in 2024,” Miller said. “I had a good conversation with him last night. I’m going to go see him in another couple days here.”

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller says he talked to Trump last night and “it’s pretty clear that he’s running” in 2024.“I would say somewhere between 99 and 100%. I think he is definitely running in 2024.” pic.twitter.com/tFQDor78Tv — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 3, 2021

The idea of Trump once again being president already has some on social media expressing outrage and predicting a poor future for the Republican Party should it continue to rely on Trump for its presidential hopes.

Jim Jordan says trump will announce he’s running for 2024 “any day now.” That’s going to fracture the GOP even more and vacuum up a ton of money Repubs desperately need for 2022. Good. https://t.co/2EATssE8HN — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 3, 2021

Once Trump announces his run for 2024 President, expect the GOP party to crown him the GOP nominee with no debates or primaries. (I can assure you They will be pressured by Trump and base to cancel all primaries so he is unopposed) — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 3, 2021

Some have even already joined in on the hypothetical future fight against Trump, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California).

“Trump is running again. And I’ll do everything to stop him and save democracy,” the congressman tweeted.

In a Vanity Fair report on the potential 2024 field of Republican presidential contenders, Trump himself this week continued to refrain from giving a specific answer on his political future.

The former president would only say the MAGA movement is “stronger than it’s ever been” and “people will be very happy” with his decision on 2024.

