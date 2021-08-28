James Corden, other celebrities ripped for ‘tone deaf’ video dancing in LA traffic amid Covid-19, Afghanistan crisis

Celebrities are being mocked viciously on social media over a cringeworthy dance video of the stars in costume, holding up Los Angeles traffic, while the country deals with multiple crises.

The video includes Corden dressed as a mouse and 24-year-old Camila Cabello as Cinderella dancing for a ‘Crosswalk the Musical Skit’ for an upcoming episode of ‘The Late Late Show’.

The stunt is meant to promote a new movie version of ‘Cinderella’, starring Cabello and Corden, which is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on September 3. Billy Porter and Idina Menzel also appear in the Corden video, as well as the Amazon musical.

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMoviepic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

While the street dancing was all in good fun, the most joy it seemed to kick off on social media was critics mocking the clip and these modern versions of ‘celebrities’.

“You're attempting to drive to work after a stressful morning and this happens,” one Twitter user wrote in reaction to the odd clip, which includes Corden at one point thrusting his hips toward a driver while Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Let’s Get Loud’ plays.

“I feel like this is technically harassment,” another user wrote.

“Well now we all have to leave LA. The chance of this happening again is too great,” another added.

And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see: https://t.co/AJKzXNH6nt — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) August 28, 2021

I would hit rock bottom right then and there in traffic https://t.co/3J0wRByVQf — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) August 28, 2021

Some joked they would not stop for the dancing celebrities, and such galavanting by the rich in the streets could be the next “Joker origin story.”

imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge pic.twitter.com/2OU6oDHgft — robert (@Robertvrse) August 28, 2021

I would've been very tempted to engage in road rage.Why is he still on tv? — The Shortest, Thickest Redwood Ever 📷😺 (@JoaniePhotos) August 28, 2021

“Los Angeles is canceled for even giving the permits for this thing,” one user wrote. Los Angeles is currently under a renewed mask mandate in response to rising Covid-19 cases. No one in the video, however, is wearing a mask, likely thanks to a filming permit.

“Not all actors are like this. I promise,” ‘Rambo’ actor Matthew Marsden tweeted.

Not all actors are like this. I promise. https://t.co/cbexDPRqbR — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 28, 2021

Others accused the stunt of being “tone deaf,” considering it was put together in a city dealing with a pandemic and related government restrictions as social media and news feeds continue to be flooded with updates from the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

James Corden is one of the least funny comedians and one of the most tone-deaf celebrities. https://t.co/LgGvpeiHzQ — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 28, 2021

James Corden was crying in his million dollar California mansion with security guards, tennis courts, private helicopters and pools about how terrible lockdown isMeanwhile regular people lost their jobs, their homes, or were stuck in tiny flats without even a balcony. Screw him https://t.co/xl4pgOORX5 — Emmanuel (@Borgrunndd) August 28, 2021

Ask to be eaten by the poor without asking to be eaten by the poor: https://t.co/imOeGfP0b8 — Roz Nikqi (@RozNikqi) August 28, 2021

