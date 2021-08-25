Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted on 30+ counts of rape & other sex crimes, including assault on minor

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged on more than 30 counts of rape and sexual assault, Los Angeles prosecutors said, alleging crimes against more than 20 women over a period of two decades, as well as one underage girl.

The 68-year-old porn actor, born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was indicted on 34 charges on Wednesday, including 12 counts of forcible rape and one count for a lewd act upon a child under the age of 15, in addition to a litany of other sexual crimes. He pleaded not guilty on all counts at a Wednesday court hearing.

The alleged crimes stretch back more than two decades, with the earliest dating to 1996, when Jeremy is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in California. The actor is also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2004, and of raping another 17-year-old four years later.

Jeremy was first charged in June of 2020, at the time for eight counts, including rape, with additional charges added last August following his initial arrest, which prompted several other women to come forward with allegations. His case was later presented to a grand jury in order to avoid a public preliminary hearing, which would force witnesses to testify in open court, according to sources cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb told Fox News that the actor’s “position is the same as when the criminal complaint was filed. He is innocent of all the charges.” He previously denied the allegations, which initially surfaced as rumors from a fellow adult film performer in 2016, calling them “pure lies or buyers’ remorse.”

The actor’s bail was set at $6.6 million after his arrest last year, and he has remained in jail awaiting court proceedings since. While no trial date has been set, his next pretrial hearing is set for mid-October.

One of the most prolific actors in the porn industry, Jeremy has racked up thousands of credits over a decades-long career that began in the 1970s, parlaying that success into reality shows, movies and music videos. He was charged by the same LA task force that took down Harvey Weinstein, a major Hollywood producer, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault last year, and now faces additional counts.

