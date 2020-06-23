 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women

23 Jun, 2020 21:28
Get short URL
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 4 women
© Reuters / Ramin Rahimian
Adult film icon Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexual assault, rape, and several other counts related to attacks on four women in Los Angeles County over a five-year period. If convicted, he faces almost a century behind bars.

The 67-year-old porn star is due in court on Tuesday to face charges he sexually assaulted three women at the same West Hollywood bar on three different occasions between 2017 and 2019 and one woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014. A conviction could put him in prison for life.

Jeremy (real name Jeremy Hyatt) faces eight charges in total, including three counts of forcible rape and penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sexual battery and forcible oral copulation. 

He was not charged in relation to a 2016 incident, in which a woman claimed Jeremy separated her from her friends when she was drunk at a club and then raped her.

The notorious performer, who has appeared in over two thousand porn films and parlayed his stardom into more mainstream appearances in reality TV shows and music videos, faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted.

After a fellow adult performer collected and aired a series of “allegations of rape and sexual assault against Ron Jeremy” back in 2016, Jeremy categorically denied them in a statement to Rolling Stone, dismissing them as “pure lies or buyers’ remorse.

I have never and would never rape anyone,” he continued, pointing out that – at the time, in 2017 – he had never been charged or hauled into court over any of the claims.

Also on rt.com Spike Lee defends Woody Allen from ‘cancel culture,’ then backtracks & attacks his ‘friend’

Led by the same deputy district attorney overseeing the Los Angeles case against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, prosecutors are seeking a $6.6 million bail.

Golden Artists Entertainment, which manages Jeremy, has dropped him as a client, the company’s CEO announced on social media.

Some on social media were optimistic that the charges meant authorities might finally start doing their jobs and arresting predators.

Though some wondered what took so long.

Others cracked jokes, or tried to.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies