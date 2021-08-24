Virginia Dem governor hopeful calls on businesses to mandate Covid-19 vaccine to make lives of unvaccinated ‘more difficult’

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is facing backlash for calling on businesses to mandate Covid-19 vaccines after promoting making the lives of those who are unvaccinated more “difficult.”

McAuliffe called on “every Virginia employer” this week to mandate Covid-19 vaccines among all “eligible employees.”

“I have long said that the best way to defeat this deadly virus, keep our students in school and keep Virginia’s economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible,” McAuliffe said in a public statement announcement, which followed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially approving their first Covid-19 vaccine, a Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine, on Monday.

McAuliffe’s statement brought renewed interest in recent comments the Democrat made where he promoted mandates as a way to make “life more difficult” for those who are unvaccinated.

Also on rt.com Oregon’s governor orders OUTDOOR MASKING, as Covid numbers rise

“Make it hard for people to get on planes or go to movie theaters,” he said at a Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in Las Vegas.

Acknowledging you can’t “force” vaccines by law, McAuliffe - recently endorsed by anti-Trump ‘Republican’ Bill Kristol - called on private businesses to be the ones to punish those who refuse to get inoculated.

“We can’t force them. We’re not going door to door, but you make life difficult," he said. “If you’re going to come to the HIMSS conference, you got to be vaccinated.”

McAuliffe is facing off against the Trump-backed Republican Glenn Youngkin in what has become a heated race. If he wins, he would serve his second nonconsecutive term as governor of the state.

Youngkin accused McAuliffe of trying to “bully” Virginians into getting vaccinated, calling it a “personal choice” and acknowledging he has been vaccinated.

Numerous other conservatives were just as ready to pounce on McAuliffe’s supposed promotion of “discrimination.”

“He's a total disgrace,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted of McAuliffe, blasting him for “discriminating” against “law-abiding citizens.”

Clinton lackey Terry McAuliffe supports discriminating against law-abiding American citizens. He's a total disgrace. https://t.co/9aXotCVKyO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 24, 2021

“Terry must be related to Newsom and Cuomo,” conservative pundit Mercedes Schlapp added.

Why? If vaccination is meant to protect the person who vaccinates, it is that person's business; if it is meant to protect other people who are unvaccinated, they have all had the opportunity to vaccinate. If you're vaccinated, you shouldn't care. https://t.co/E9Wwf03SPI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 24, 2021

This is a controversial statement in Virginia. The opposition Republicans disagree with this & hope to capture public support by saying so. In Canada, both the government & opposition parties agree with this, and so do the media and the courts. It’s everyone against the people. https://t.co/xsxo2ByDZD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 24, 2021

The cruelty is the point. https://t.co/5sjyADjxtu — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 24, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!