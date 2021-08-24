WATCH: Biden speaks as US troops ‘begin to leave’ Afghanistan after August 31 evacuation deadline is confirmed

US President Joe Biden is addressing ongoing evacuation efforts from the airport in Kabul and reports that the withdrawal from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan will have to end by August 31.

Following the reported visit to Kabul by the CIA Director William Burns, the Taliban announced that there could be no extension of the deadline for the US to leave Afghanistan. The US “has the resources” to complete the evacuation of its citizens by the end of the month, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the media.

A White House official then told Reuters that Biden has decided to follow the Pentagon’s recommendations and have all US troops and civilians permanently leave Afghanistan by August 31.

Some US troops deployed to secure the Kabul airport have already begun to leave, the Pentagon told reporters on Tuesday, offering no further details.

Meanwhile, the remaining US citizens in Kabul were told to "avoid traveling to the airport" unless they receive "individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," citing "security threats outside gates."

Also on rt.com White House and Pentagon stand by ‘unlikely’ August 31 Afghan evacuation deadline, despite heavy criticism

The White House was caught off-guard by the complete collapse of the US-backed Afghan government on August 14. With the Taliban in control of Kabul and surrounding the Hamid Karzai International Airport, thousands of Westerners have to make their way past the group’s checkpoints – and jockey for seats on outbound flights with tens of thousands of Afghans seeking passage out of the country as well.

Biden’s address was originally scheduled for noon on Tuesday, but was pushed back for reasons that weren't explained. The Pentagon's scheduled 3pm briefing was canceled.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW