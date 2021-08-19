New York police evacuate some areas of Times Square due to ‘suspicious package’ amid bomb threat situation in Washington, DC

New York City's Times Square has been partially evacuated after a mysterious container was thrown at folks enjoying the area's famous 'red steps', popular among tourists. The areas were later re-opened after no threat was found.

Two blocks, 45th to 47th Street, were evacuated in response to the incident.

Sources in law enforcement initially told NBC New York that the object could be a harmless cookie tin, but extra precautions were being taken, considering the bomb threat already being investigated near the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

After an investigation of the “suspicious package,” law enforcement gave the item the “all clear,” according to local media.



The areas that were evacuated will now be reopened to the public as police have determined the threat to be unfounded.

