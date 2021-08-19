 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

New York police evacuate some areas of Times Square due to ‘suspicious package’ amid bomb threat situation in Washington, DC

19 Aug, 2021 16:56
Get short URL
New York police evacuate some areas of Times Square due to ‘suspicious package’ amid bomb threat situation in Washington, DC
© Reuters / Andrew Kelly
New York City's Times Square has been partially evacuated after a mysterious container was thrown at folks enjoying the area's famous 'red steps', popular among tourists. The areas were later re-opened after no threat was found.

Two blocks, 45th to 47th Street, were evacuated in response to the incident.

Sources in law enforcement initially told NBC New York that the object could be a harmless cookie tin, but extra precautions were being taken, considering the bomb threat already being investigated near the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Also on rt.com 'Active bomb threat investigation': Evacuations on Capitol Hill after driver claims to have EXPLOSIVES in truck (VIDEOS)

After an investigation of the “suspicious package,” law enforcement gave the item the “all clear, according to local media.

The areas that were evacuated will now be reopened to the public as police have determined the threat to be unfounded.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies