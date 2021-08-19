'Active bomb threat investigation': Buildings on Capitol Hill told to evacuate over suspicious vehicle (WATCH LIVE)

US Capitol Police have evacuated the area around the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and are investigating a possible explosive device, believed to be planted in a pickup truck, according to law enforcement sources.

On Thursday, panic descended on Capitol Hill, Washington as staff were told to evacuate buildings and reports emerged that police were investigating a possible explosive device in a pickup truck. In a tweet, US Capitol Police said they were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress” and urged people to stay away from the area.

An unverified image from the scene appears to show the driver still in the vehicle, with dollar bills strewn on the ground outside the truck.

casually seeing witnessing a bomb threat on the way to class nbd love this country #capitol#libraryofcongresspic.twitter.com/inpBJP0cCy — fupa mama (@nirvananoir) August 19, 2021

Police vehicles heading into restricted area. pic.twitter.com/HIQ3eQKBAF — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) August 19, 2021

Two law enforcement officials, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said officers were at the scene and investigators were working to determine whether the device was indeed an operable explosive.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the Capitol Police confirmed in a tweet.

Breaking: Police confirm an ‘active bomb threat’ investigation near the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. Both the Library of Congress and Cannon House Office Building have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/IeVDZbGFPL — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 19, 2021

Staff in The Cannon House Office Building were among those told to evacuate. An order, shared online by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender, directed staff to relocate to Longworth House Office Building using underground tunnels.

Footage shared online shows scores of law enforcement vehicles, including specialized Emergency Response Team trucks, heading into the restricted area. In TV footage, police can be seen cordoning off the area, with barriers raised to restrict access.

