Bob Dylan accused of grooming & sexually abusing 12-year-old in 1965, 'emotionally scarring' his accuser, now 68

Iconic musician Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl multiple times in 1965, with the alleged victim claiming over 50 years later that she has been left "psychologically damaged."

A lawsuit was filed against 80-year-old Dylan on Friday on behalf of the unnamed 68-year-old victim, alleging that the musician – who was at the time either 23 or 24 – had groomed her over six weeks, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the complaint.

Dylan, whose birth name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, "exploited his status as a musician by grooming [the victim] to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse [her]," the lawsuit claimed, before accusing him of using drugs, alcohol, and "threats of physical violence" to "lower her inhibitions."

The alleged series of incidents has also left the woman "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day," suffering from "permanent and lasting natures," including depression and anxiety, that have stopped her "from attending her regular activities."

The abuse allegedly took place between the release of Dylan's fifth and sixth albums – 'Bringing It All Back Home' and 'Highway 61 Revisited' – and some of the alleged incidents were said to have occurred at Manhattan's Chelsea Hotel.

According to The Guardian, the complainant is seeking damages from Dylan and charges for assault, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress, among others.

Dylan, however, has denied the allegations, calling them "untrue" and adding they "will be vigorously defended."

Many social media users and fans of Dylan came to the musician's defense, pointing out that he was on tour in the West Coast and then London, England when the cited incidents allegedly took place.

"You only need to do some pretty straightforward research to know that this story, at least on the dates nominated, didn't happen," argued entertainment reporter Peter Ford. "Odd that Dylan's people haven't released a statement to that effect."

Others, however, described the accusations against Dylan as "horrifying" and "grim," and condemned attempts to discredit the accuser.

"Thoughts with all sexual abuse survivors today as they watch people fall over themselves to try protect a man they never met, because it will ruin their childhood ideas of him," tweeted one woman, while another wrote, "If you liked Dylan now is a great time to keep that to yourself."