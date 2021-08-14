‘How is this still up?’ Right-wing radio host SHOCKS liberal Twitter with Epstein-Clinton meme

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 29 dead in devastating Haiti earthquake – authorities
14 Aug, 2021 17:43
Jeffrey Epstein and Hillary Clinton © Reuters / New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and Michele Tantussi
Radio host Jesse Kelly angered critics and shocked viewers with a meme simultaneously implying that Hillary Clinton “killed” notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and that Kelly himself was planning some Epstein-esque escapades.

The spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus has spawned a slew of viral memes, in which posters lament the impact of looming restrictions on their plans for this fall. Most are light-hearted riffs on pop culture, but conservative radio host Jesse Kelly took the joke into dark territory on Friday.

Kelly posted a picture of deceased child molester Jeffrey Epstein to represent his “fall plans,” alongside an image of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to represent “the Delta variant,” the implication being that Clinton killed off Epstein – a clear nod to a view held by some conspiracy theorists.

Commentators were shocked. “How is this still up,” MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin tweeted several hours after Kelly’s post. 

Kelly’s liberal opponents, along with hundreds of commenters, skipped over the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” message and interpreted the meme as some sort of admission. In comments on Twitter, Kelly was ripped apart.

Whether Kelly or his critics misinterpreted the meme, the radio host wasn’t about to back down. As scathing comments poured in, Kelly retweeted some of the harshest comments about his post – and even the post itself.

