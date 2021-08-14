‘How is this still up?’ Right-wing radio host SHOCKS liberal Twitter with Epstein-Clinton meme

Radio host Jesse Kelly angered critics and shocked viewers with a meme simultaneously implying that Hillary Clinton “killed” notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and that Kelly himself was planning some Epstein-esque escapades.

The spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus has spawned a slew of viral memes, in which posters lament the impact of looming restrictions on their plans for this fall. Most are light-hearted riffs on pop culture, but conservative radio host Jesse Kelly took the joke into dark territory on Friday.

Kelly posted a picture of deceased child molester Jeffrey Epstein to represent his “fall plans,” alongside an image of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to represent “the Delta variant,” the implication being that Clinton killed off Epstein – a clear nod to a view held by some conspiracy theorists.

My fall plans. The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/1WQDLDbwkk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 13, 2021

Commentators were shocked. “How is this still up,” MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin tweeted several hours after Kelly’s post.

Kelly’s liberal opponents, along with hundreds of commenters, skipped over the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” message and interpreted the meme as some sort of admission. In comments on Twitter, Kelly was ripped apart.

I’m sorry your fall plans of being a pedophile were interrupted. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 13, 2021

So your Fall plans involved rape and sex trafficking? You are telling on yourself, Jesse. https://t.co/eOPITD5HbE — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 14, 2021

Uhhh… Jesse, I get what you were going for, but umm… this implies your fall plans were to fuck kids. I’m revoking your meme privileges https://t.co/oAGKvlNBmJpic.twitter.com/7UytgVZmkl — Sophia (HaRMful SaTiRe) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) August 13, 2021

Were your plans to rape a bunch of underage girls and somehow Hillary Clinton put a stop to it? https://t.co/QBI4Raw0LW — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 13, 2021

Whether Kelly or his critics misinterpreted the meme, the radio host wasn’t about to back down. As scathing comments poured in, Kelly retweeted some of the harshest comments about his post – and even the post itself.

My fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/iy1Ecw8wVq — Acid Shooting Land Lobster MD (@FaceOfFacetown) August 13, 2021

