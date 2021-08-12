My Pillow’s Mike Lindell claims he was ‘attacked’ at pro-Trump ‘symopsiom’ as Dominion is cleared to move forward with suit

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has claimed he was physically assaulted outside his hotel in South Dakota where he is hosting a symposium alleging fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“I, last night when I got to the hotel, I was attacked,” Lindell announced to a conservative crowd gathered at his pro-Donald Trump event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. “I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there.”

The My Pillow founder then appears to get choked up before handing the stage over to a security official, who alleged a number of concerning threats targeting the symposium, as well as “disruptors” trying to “penetrate” the event.

Mike Lindell was choked up opening the final day of his “symposium,” claiming that he was “attacked” at his hotel last night. He later claimed it was “Anifa,” but gave no details. pic.twitter.com/OAdfBzngLU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2021

His security guy then claimed that “agitators and provocateurs” have infiltrated the conference in an effort to discredit it. pic.twitter.com/Jjb8NeidDj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 12, 2021

“I’m okay, but it hurts,” Lindell said later of his alleged attack. He also reportedly said it was a member of the far-left group Antifa, but did not go into specifics.

Lindell’s multiple day event has invited pro-Trump guests to discuss the allegations of election fraud. Lindell has been one of the more vocal supporters of the former president who continues to push his controversial belief that fraud was committed in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

The outspoken conservative has been one of multiple public figures targeted by Dominion Voting Systems in defamation lawsuits over the fraud claims. Lindell has pointed to the company multiple times as being behind allegedly fraudulent ballots in favor of Joe Biden, something the company denies. The claims have not been proven in any American court so far.

On the same day he made his claim about being assaulted, news broke that Dominion’s lawsuit against Lindell was proceeding forward after a federal judge denied requests to throw the suits out.

Lindell dashed off the stage reportedly moments after news of the suit successfully moving forward broke.

moments after a federal judge ruled that dominion's lawsuits against mike lindell, sidney powell, giuliani, and others can proceed, lindell himself hustles off stage pic.twitter.com/rNbK4iyFyJ — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 11, 2021

Mike Lindell fled the stage at his cyber symposium when news broke Dominion's billion-dollar lawsuit against him would proceed. pic.twitter.com/pRSnmilDN3 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 12, 2021

Lindell, who has been purged from major social media platforms over his election fraud claims, predictably found support over his stance from fellow conservatives, while critics roundly mocked the Trump supporter over the alleged attack and lawsuit news.

Mike Lindell now claims he was attacked by antifa. Next he’ll claim he was attacked by flying monkeys. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 12, 2021

Mike Lindell claiming he was "attacked" at his hotel with zero proof, while holding a weird circus for election fraud with zero proof, is very fitting for a drug-addict who sells shitty pillows. — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) August 12, 2021

Day three of Mike Lindell's "cyber symposium" is here, and despite the security concerns about "antifa" showing up in the middle of South Dakota, no such fantasy has occurred. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 12, 2021

Sioux Falls Police told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that no such incident was reported by Lindell. Police spokesman Sam Clemens did say an officer would visit Lindell on Thursday to investigate the alleged attack.

