Active shooter situation in Nebraska village as residents told to shelter in place

Residents of the village of Juniata and the western part of Hastings, Nebraska have been advised to shelter in place due to an active shooter situation in the area, local media reported.

Juniata is a small community located 6km (3.5 miles) west of Hastings, the county seat of Adams County.

You may have received this alert. Mid-Nebraska Scanner has reached out to the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office; we were denied any information regarding this situation. We will release details as soon as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JFRqBQFOA5 — Mid Nebraska Scanner (@MidNEScanner) August 11, 2021

An alert by the Adams County Emergency Manager instructed people in the affected area to lock their windows and doors.

No details about the shooter were immediately reported. The Nebraska State Patrol and local authorities are responding to the situation.

Hours after the alert was sent at around midnight local time, local authorities reported that a person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to the arm. The active shooter scene remained active.

