Active shooter situation in Nebraska village as residents told to shelter in place

11 Aug, 2021 06:41
Active shooter situation in Nebraska village as residents told to shelter in place
FILE PHOTO. ©Joseph Prezioso / AFP
Residents of the village of Juniata and the western part of Hastings, Nebraska have been advised to shelter in place due to an active shooter situation in the area, local media reported.

Juniata is a small community located 6km (3.5 miles) west of Hastings, the county seat of Adams County.

An alert by the Adams County Emergency Manager instructed people in the affected area to lock their windows and doors.

No details about the shooter were immediately reported. The Nebraska State Patrol and local authorities are responding to the situation.

Hours after the alert was sent at around midnight local time, local authorities reported that a person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to the arm. The active shooter scene remained active.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

