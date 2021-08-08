 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Moment of fiery fatal plane crash in Minnesota caught in terrifying surveillance video

8 Aug, 2021 10:13
Get short URL
Moment of fiery fatal plane crash in Minnesota caught in terrifying surveillance video
Screenshot © Twitter / @Raw_News1st
A small plane plunged into the ground on Saturday evening, right outside an occupied home in Victoria, Minnesota, erupting into a ball of fire. The incident, which left no survivors, was captured by a neighbor’s security camera.

The destroyed aircraft was a single-engine Mooney M20, which had taken off from Alexandria Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was on its way to Flying Cloud Airport, in Eden Prairie, when it crashed into an empty lot next to a residence.

Footage of the incident filmed by a neighbor’s security camera showed the plane impacting the ground at high speed and bursting into flames. The crash landing and fire happened outside a house in Rose Street in Victoria, a city on the southwestern outskirts of Minneapolis.

The local authorities closed the nearby Highway 5 in both directions as a large response operation was mounted.

Carver County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple fatalities, but disclosed neither the exact number nor the identities of the victims, pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s office. A Mooney M20 can carry up to three passengers and requires a single pilot.

The house in question was occupied at the time of the incident, but none of the occupants – reportedly two – was injured, officials said.

Witnesses said the plane appeared to be out of control and fragmenting in flight before hitting the ground. Some of the debris, including a wing, landed on the other side of Highway 5.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies