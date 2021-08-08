 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Liberal elites are laughing at us’: Obama’s ‘scaled back’ 60th birthday party draws celeb guests & ire from conservatives

8 Aug, 2021 03:54
FILE PHOTO: Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, US ©  ZUMAPRESS / Global Look Press
Dozens of celebrities, politicians and other ‘close friends’ have flocked to former US president Barack Obama’s multimillion-dollar mansion to celebrate his 60th birthday, amid an outpouring of criticism from conservatives.

The original guest list to the weekend getaway allegedly included some 475 people, but a number of celebrities and former Obama administration officials were disinvited after the feast was slammed as hypocritical and dangerous to hold amid the ongoing surge of Delta Covid-19.

The downsized event was supposedly limited only to the closest friends and family, ‘most’ of whom were expected to be vaccinated, while a special Covid-coordinator had been hired to ensure the party doesn’t turn into a super-spreader event.

However, aerial photos showing a huge tent on the lawn of Obama’s $12 million Martha's Vineyard estate raised many questions about the party’s actual size, even though the organizers claimed those preparations were made for the original, larger celebration.

VIP guests also faced accusations of hypocrisy for seemingly not wearing masks, according to the blurry shots taken by paparazzi. The organizers fended off this criticism, arguing that most of the party was held outside or inside the tent, and thus was technically an outdoors event.

“The liberal elites are laughing at us, attempting to sell this as a ‘scaled-back party,’” GOP chairwoman Elise Stefanik told the New York Post.

Democrats are imposing forced vaccine mandates, unscientific mask mandates, and are openly discussing lockdowns, while President Obama gathers with hundreds of maskless liberal elites who flew in on private jets with no vaccine requirement to attend.

The supposedly downsized private get-together still resembled a Hollywood gala, with such A-listers as Beyonce, Jay-Z, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Colbert and others allegedly spotted by paparazzi on the island. The Daily Mail claimed that Grammy Award-winning singer and composer Alicia Keys was set to perform Happy Birthday for the former president, who turned 60 on August 4.

Some of these celebrities might've arrived on the island spontaneously, despite having been crossed off the list, the New York Times argued. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was there for a completely separate event on Sunday.

Former Secretary of State now serving as Biden's climate czar, John Kerry, faced criticism for allegedly arriving at the party on a private jet, but a State Department official denied those reports, claiming that Kerry just happens to live there, travelled by ferry and was not attending the party.

Martha’s Vineyard is an island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. It's not directly in what the CDC recognizes as a high-risk area (it’s classed as ‘moderate’ risk), but nearby Provincetown has seen an uptick in cases and became the center of a study that was reportedly behind the CDC’s recent reversal on masks.

