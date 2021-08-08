‘Liberal elites are laughing at us’: Obama’s ‘scaled back’ 60th birthday party draws celeb guests & ire from conservatives

Dozens of celebrities, politicians and other ‘close friends’ have flocked to former US president Barack Obama’s multimillion-dollar mansion to celebrate his 60th birthday, amid an outpouring of criticism from conservatives.

The original guest list to the weekend getaway allegedly included some 475 people, but a number of celebrities and former Obama administration officials were disinvited after the feast was slammed as hypocritical and dangerous to hold amid the ongoing surge of Delta Covid-19.

“Scaled down” Obama party means as much as “if you like your plan if you can keep your plan.” https://t.co/DaiL0aFNlT — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 7, 2021

The downsized event was supposedly limited only to the closest friends and family, ‘most’ of whom were expected to be vaccinated, while a special Covid-coordinator had been hired to ensure the party doesn’t turn into a super-spreader event.

The pandemic has ended and Obama is having a party to prove it… pic.twitter.com/UylOkL1S95 — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 7, 2021

However, aerial photos showing a huge tent on the lawn of Obama’s $12 million Martha's Vineyard estate raised many questions about the party’s actual size, even though the organizers claimed those preparations were made for the original, larger celebration.

The same celebrities and politicians that have lectured you to STAY HOME and MASK UP—The ones that have lectured you about the planet and climate change and doom…There is something almost poetic about them arriving in their private jets to enjoy an unmasked bashed. https://t.co/wsQDXgutXT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 7, 2021

VIP guests also faced accusations of hypocrisy for seemingly not wearing masks, according to the blurry shots taken by paparazzi. The organizers fended off this criticism, arguing that most of the party was held outside or inside the tent, and thus was technically an outdoors event.

“The liberal elites are laughing at us, attempting to sell this as a ‘scaled-back party,’” GOP chairwoman Elise Stefanik told the New York Post.

Democrats are imposing forced vaccine mandates, unscientific mask mandates, and are openly discussing lockdowns, while President Obama gathers with hundreds of maskless liberal elites who flew in on private jets with no vaccine requirement to attend.

The supposedly downsized private get-together still resembled a Hollywood gala, with such A-listers as Beyonce, Jay-Z, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Colbert and others allegedly spotted by paparazzi on the island. The Daily Mail claimed that Grammy Award-winning singer and composer Alicia Keys was set to perform Happy Birthday for the former president, who turned 60 on August 4.

Blue check public health Twitter doesn’t seem the least bit concerned about large gatherings at Obama’s house party.Duly noted. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 7, 2021

Some of these celebrities might've arrived on the island spontaneously, despite having been crossed off the list, the New York Times argued. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was there for a completely separate event on Sunday.

@JohnKerry took a private jet to @BarackObama's "superspreader" birthday party on Martha's Vineyard while lecturing us about climate change and COVID. Always "rules for thee but not for me" from the Left!(photo from @DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/Y5Vs10fTUK — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) August 7, 2021

Former Secretary of State now serving as Biden's climate czar, John Kerry, faced criticism for allegedly arriving at the party on a private jet, but a State Department official denied those reports, claiming that Kerry just happens to live there, travelled by ferry and was not attending the party.

Martha’s Vineyard is an island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. It's not directly in what the CDC recognizes as a high-risk area (it’s classed as ‘moderate’ risk), but nearby Provincetown has seen an uptick in cases and became the center of a study that was reportedly behind the CDC’s recent reversal on masks.

