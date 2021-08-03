 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘He should resign’: Biden leads Democrats’ sprint away from Cuomo after sex harassment probe returns guilt
3 Aug, 2021 21:04
US President Joe Biden has suggested New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign, standing by the recommendation he made when the once-favored Democrat was initially accused of sexual misconduct by 11 women.

Biden cleared up intense speculation among the party faithful when he suggested the three-term New York governor call it quits during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think he should resign,” the president ventured, even while admitting he hadn’t actually read the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James into the sexual harassment investigations that have piled up around Cuomo since December.

