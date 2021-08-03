‘He should resign’: Biden leads Democrats’ sprint away from Cuomo after sex harassment probe returns guilt

US President Joe Biden has suggested New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign, standing by the recommendation he made when the once-favored Democrat was initially accused of sexual misconduct by 11 women.

Biden cleared up intense speculation among the party faithful when he suggested the three-term New York governor call it quits during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think he should resign,” the president ventured, even while admitting he hadn’t actually read the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James into the sexual harassment investigations that have piled up around Cuomo since December.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW