Is Covid ‘pingdemic’ causing food and gas shortages in parts of UK? RT’s Keiser Report investigates

The UK’s latest strategy to stop the spread of Covid is wreaking havoc on the country’s economy. An app pings people on their smart phones if they’ve come into contact with anyone infected, forcing them to quarantine for 10 days.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss reports in the British media that talk about the disruption this track-and-trace strategy is having on the supply chain, with critical sectors of the UK economy now facing worker shortages.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section