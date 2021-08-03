 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Is Covid ‘pingdemic’ causing food and gas shortages in parts of UK? RT’s Keiser Report investigates

3 Aug, 2021 11:48
Is Covid ‘pingdemic’ causing food and gas shortages in parts of UK? RT’s Keiser Report investigates
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contact tracing smartphone app of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is displayed on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Keele, UK © Reuters / Carl Recine
The UK’s latest strategy to stop the spread of Covid is wreaking havoc on the country’s economy. An app pings people on their smart phones if they’ve come into contact with anyone infected, forcing them to quarantine for 10 days.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert discuss reports in the British media that talk about the disruption this track-and-trace strategy is having on the supply chain, with critical sectors of the UK economy now facing worker shortages.

