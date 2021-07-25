Mask flip-flop? CDC ‘actively’ considering face cover advisory for vaccinated Americans, according to Fauci

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could soon reconsider its guidelines, recommending vaccinated Americans to mask up again.

Top health officials have reportedly been having preliminary talks about revising mask recommendations for vaccinated Americans due to a rise in cases and concerns over the more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19. According to current guidance, those vaccinated against the virus do not need to wear masks in most public spaces.

The revision of the mask guidance is indeed “under active consideration,” Fauci confirmed to CNN on Sunday. The infectious disease expert did not give a timeframe for when the federal guidance could change, but he praised those state officials who had already rushed ahead to reinstate local mask mandates in response to rising coronavirus cases.

“If you look at what’s going on locally in the trenches, in places like L.A. County,” Fauci said, “the local officials have the discretion, and the CDC agrees with that ability and discretion capability to say, you know, you’re in a situation where we’re having a lot of dynamics of infection, so even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”

Fauci and other White House officials have used the uptick in cases to continue pushing unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated. Recent polling, however, has signified that those who have refused getting vaccinated thus far have little to no interest in changing their minds.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said of the rise in cases around the country, adding that the US is currently moving “in the wrong direction.”

Fauci is seriously suggesting that vaccinated people might need to wear masks again? Who is still buying this shit? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 25, 2021

Fauci has been portrayed as a hero of the pandemic by Democrat politicians and mainstream media outlets, despite flip-flopping on mask-wearing guidelines, vaccination targets and other recommendations. His suggestion that vaccinated Americans should mask up again sparked a fresh round of criticism from conservatives.

And they wonder why the public doesn't know who to trust when the messaging is constantly changing. https://t.co/fSZpdrmAR1 — Independent Women's Voice (@IWV) July 25, 2021

Fauci’s interview on Jake Tapper this AM was meh.They are weighing revising the overall CDC mask guidelines even for the vaccinated it seemsDoing this would take the nation backwards IMO. The whiplash would be palpable — Chris Mattmann (@chrismattmann) July 25, 2021

