 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

NYC enveloped by haze from wildfire smoke all the way from West Coast, as air quality hits worst in 14 years (PHOTOS)

21 Jul, 2021 18:44
Get short URL
NYC enveloped by haze from wildfire smoke all the way from West Coast, as air quality hits worst in 14 years (PHOTOS)
Somewhere in that smoke is New York City © Reuters / Jeenah Moon
Smoke from the deadly West Coast wildfires has grown so massive it can be seen – and breathed – as far away as New York City, where the air quality was measured as the worst in over 14 years.

Weather experts said the fine particulate matter was seven times the acceptable health limit set by the World Health Organization.

Air quality in New York was measured as the worst worldwide on Tuesday – on par with Kolkata, India – owing to the raging wildfires on the West Coast, with state officials advising those with respiratory issues like asthma to avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

Despite the fires burning some 2,500 miles away, New Yorkers couldn’t help but see the effects, including an eerie orange tinge to the moon and a pervasive haze that left some Manhattan residents unable to even see across the Hudson River to New Jersey. 

With more than 80 major wildfires burning in 13 states, most in the West, the city’s famous skyline has been enveloped in haze for the past two days, with similar effects visible from as far away as Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Toronto.

The air quality index hit 157 in the city – far above the safe limit of 100 and the worst recorded anywhere on Wednesday – reportedly extending into the 160s that morning.

Conditions are bad enough to trigger breathing difficulties, from runny eyes and scratchy throat to irritation caused by inhaling soot particles called PM2.5, made up of the remnants of burnt trees and brush carried long distances on the wind. The particles can cause a wide range of health problems if inhaled.

It’s the second year in a row that these particles have made it all the way to New York, and appears to herald a disturbing trend – last year’s largest blazes began in Southern California and soon turned the sky in the northern part of that state a hellish orange as well.

Also on rt.com California utility PG&E admits it probably started ANOTHER devastating wildfire years after triggering record-breaking destruction

At least one of the wildfires is believed to have been caused in part by local utility PG&E, which has had a hand in causing fires for the last four years, while the largest fire so far, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, is so massive it is creating its own weather patterns.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies