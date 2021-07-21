Is US Big Pharma getting away with murder? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is considering a new liability strategy to handle the thousands of lawsuits the company faces over its controversial talcum powder.

The suits allege the company’s talcum products contain asbestos, and that their use has resulted in cancer for thousands of Americans.

Facing a legal onslaught, Johnson & Johnson is considering creating a separate liability company to deal with the claims. However, critics point out that this would limit the compensation paid to victims.

Mike Papantonio, host of ‘America’s Lawyer’, digs into the reports and the firm’s history of dealing with lawsuits.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section