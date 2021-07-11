‘Ignore no soliciting signs’: Tips for Covid-19 vaccine ‘ambassadors’ resurface amid concerns over Biden’s ‘door-to-door’ push

Amid growing privacy concerns over the Biden administration's effort to promote Covid-19 jabs among unvaccinated Americans, a document has resurfaced outlining “helpful hints” for the so-called “health ambassadors.”

The toolkit, dubbed ‘Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance’, and a training video for the so-called “health ambassadors,” were released by the Lake County, Illinois authorities back in April, but only caught attention this week, after President Biden spoke about a shift towards taking pro-vaccination message “door-to-door.”

The document offers a list of various tips, ranging from “Inform, don’t convince” to “Knock and then back up” and “Ignore no soliciting signs.”

Ignore no soliciting signs. You're not soliciting! You're offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal.

The door-knockers were specifically instructed to fill out a spreadsheet with the counts of who is already vaccinated and who is “not interested”, as well as report back their questions, concerns and other “important information that the Health Department is relying on.”

The bulletin also advised volunteers to keep calm and not get discouraged by possible “rude” reactions, stick to a “script,” stay confident and “have fun.”

This is an amazing thing you're doing. Regardless of how people respond, have confidence that you are making a difference and helping to save lives.

The resurfaced document, especially its parts about soliciting and keeping the naughty list, raised even more red flags with critics of the ongoing initiative.

Yes, the door-to-door thing is really happening. “Ignore the no soliciting signs! You’re not soliciting, you’re begging.” pic.twitter.com/Z8Loe531EC — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 10, 2021

Earlier this week, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra raised some eyebrows after declaring that it’s “absolutely the government’s business” to know whether or not citizens have been vaccinated against Covid-19. He insisted that “knocking on a door has never been against the law” and “it is our business” to make sure Americans can “prosper” and “freely associate” by getting inoculated against Covid-19.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and, oftentimes, door to door – literally knocking on doors – to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday, separately adding that coronavirus “surge response teams” would also be mobilized to combat new outbreaks among the unvaccinated.

Critics claim that such a program violates their privacy and could lead to conflicts and further rights abuses, with Becerra only adding fuel to the fire when he argued that the administration only wants to give Americans “the sense that they have the freedom to choose.”

We try to give people as much freedom and choice as possible, but clearly, when over 600,000 Americans have died, the best choice is to get vaccinated.

