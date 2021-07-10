‘Work of Congress is not a joke’: Republican women’s group refuses to support some Trump-supporting female candidates

A fundraising group for Republican women has announced it is refusing support for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), labeling them “carnival barkers.”

In an email sent out by Value in Electing Women Political Action Committee (VIEW PAC), Greene and Boebert were blasted as “shameless self-promoters” turning Congress into a “reality show.”

“The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers,” Julie Conway, executive director for the group, wrote in an email.

She added that both controversial GOP figures are “cut from the same cloth,” but said Greene is more of a self-promoter.

Boebert pushed back against the decision, and claimed she had never heard of VIEW PAC, but also described it as a “DC insider PAC.”

“I care about the hard-working Americans from Colorado’s Third Congressional District ... that’s whose cloth I’m cut from,” she said.

Greene has not directly responded to the news.

Both Boebert and Greene began trending on social media following news of the GOP group “intentionally” withholding its support. Boebert was labeled “Karen Boebert” by liberal critics, a term she embraced and used to push for financial support.

#KarenBoebert? Really? Get better writers.Whenever the Left puts out a nasty, astroturfed trending topic about me we fundraise on it!They can keep inflating their fake trends, but they won’t deter my momentum in exposing their INSANE, RADICAL agenda! https://t.co/bhx34t5FFx — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are the female Beavis and Butthead. pic.twitter.com/1bQ05Bl9MS — 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝙃𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨 (@tlhicks713) July 10, 2021

The same Lauren Boebert who said my pronoun is "Patriot"?#KarenBoebertpic.twitter.com/Rlg0xmpNzc — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) July 10, 2021

Boebert and Greene have become two of the most controversial members of their party, often being attacked by liberal lawmakers, but also sometimes targeted by fellow Republicans.

Both have been vocal in their objections to the White House’s vaccination push. Greene even introduced legislation in April that would ban discrimination against those who choose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Boebert has similarly said getting vaccinated should be a private choice.

Anyone who wants the vaccine should have easy access to it (and thanks to President Trump they do).Anyone who doesn’t want the vaccine should be able to refuse it without being made to feel like a criminal.This is a free country after all. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

Both women have also come under fire for their fiery rhetoric, similar in tone to former President Donald Trump, whom they both openly support. Greene recently found herself facing a backlash after seemingly comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, a remark she would later apologize for. She was also removed from two committee positions earlier this year, with Democrats accusing her of “hate speech.”

Boebert also recently referred to officials giving vaccinations in Colorado as “needle Nazis” pushing an “experimental vaccine.”

Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis to Mesa County.The people of my district are more than smart enough to make their own decisions about the experimental vaccine and don’t need coercion by federal agents.Did I wake up in Communist China? pic.twitter.com/gKXzogwM2C — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 8, 2021

