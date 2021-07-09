Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 78 after remains of 14 more people pulled from rubble

A total of 78 people are now confirmed to have died following the partial collapse of a condominium in Florida last month, after search and rescue workers recovered the bodies of a further 14 victims.

Another 62 people remain missing following the tragedy at the 12-story Champlain Towers South block in the Surfside area, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference on Friday.

No one has been pulled from the rubble alive since the early hours of June 24, when a wing of the building collapsed.

Of the 78 victims, Levine Cava said 47 had been identified and their next of kin notified.

The mayor said more that than 13 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed from the site, with 60 trucks involved in the efforts each day.

On Monday, demolition crews used explosives to bring down the remaining section of the building ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida, which experts feared could have complicated search efforts or caused further injury.

