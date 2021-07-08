US spies DOCTOR diversity report cover to add blind man & woman in wheelchair, get mocked for exceptional photoshop skills

The US Office of Director of National Intelligence seems to have inserted two people with disabilities into a stock photo of a multicultural workplace, then used it as the cover for their report on diversity, inclusion and equity.

“The Intelligence Community should reflect the diverse makeup of America and demonstrate that we are fostering an environment where every professional can succeed,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Thursday, announcing the federally mandated report.

“Promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion is fundamental to our democratic values and critical to meeting the IC’s mission. This takes work every single day,” added Haines.

Is the blind guy you photoshopped an Imagery Analyst? — Bryan Suits KFI Los Angeles (@darksecretplace) July 8, 2021

In this instance, the “work” seems to have involved photoshopping a blind man with a guide dog and a woman in a wheelchair into a stock photo of workplace diversity, as some keen-eye people on Twitter quickly pointed out.

The new ODNI cover photo is from a stock photo called “Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby" They photoshopped in a blind man and a girl in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/b9MOfjTgXa — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 8, 2021

One of them was Richard Grenell, who served as acting DNI under the Trump administration. He blasted the cover as “another example of the inauthenticity of the Biden team,” and a “phony moment” the Washington, DC media will be “instructed to ignore.”

Another example of the inauthenticity of the Biden team. It’s all politics with them. (The DC media have been instructed to ignore this phony moment). @Yamiche@maggieNYT@jaketapper@jpaceDC@PeterAlexanderhttps://t.co/SctggNwxIZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 8, 2021

Among the first executive actions by President Joe Biden was a commitment of his administration to “equity” in all things, and making all government agencies “look like America.” In practice, this has translated into hiring Democrats from a variety of racial, ethnic and social identity groups.

The Worst using of photoshop for the year: For the cover of its diversity report, ODNI bought a stock photo called "Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby" and then photoshopped a woman in a wheelchair and a blind guy into it. pic.twitter.com/e2tObbToeo — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) July 8, 2021

The report boasted of the ODNI efforts to recruit “minorities, women, and persons with disabilities” and “drive diversity, equity, and inclusion” in all US intelligence agencies. In terms of actual numbers, however, minorities gained half a percentage point since 2019, people with disabilities gained 0.4, and the percentage of women remained unchanged.

Also on rt.com CIA spying scandal in Switzerland shows the best way for intelligence services to read your messages is to OWN the platform

Like this story? Share it with a friend!