 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US spies DOCTOR diversity report cover to add blind man & woman in wheelchair, get mocked for exceptional photoshop skills

8 Jul, 2021 22:26
Get short URL
US spies DOCTOR diversity report cover to add blind man & woman in wheelchair, get mocked for exceptional photoshop skills
Controversial cover of the FY 2020 ODNI Annual Demographic Report, July 8, 2021 ©  odni.gov/screenshot
The US Office of Director of National Intelligence seems to have inserted two people with disabilities into a stock photo of a multicultural workplace, then used it as the cover for their report on diversity, inclusion and equity.

“The Intelligence Community should reflect the diverse makeup of America and demonstrate that we are fostering an environment where every professional can succeed,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Thursday, announcing the federally mandated report.

“Promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion is fundamental to our democratic values and critical to meeting the IC’s mission. This takes work every single day,” added Haines.

In this instance, the “work” seems to have involved photoshopping a blind man with a guide dog and a woman in a wheelchair into a stock photo of workplace diversity, as some keen-eye people on Twitter quickly pointed out.

One of them was Richard Grenell, who served as acting DNI under the Trump administration. He blasted the cover as “another example of the inauthenticity of the Biden team,” and a “phony moment” the Washington, DC media will be “instructed to ignore.”

Among the first executive actions by President Joe Biden was a commitment of his administration to “equity” in all things, and making all government agencies “look like America.” In practice, this has translated into hiring Democrats from a variety of racial, ethnic and social identity groups.

The report boasted of the ODNI efforts to recruit “minorities, women, and persons with disabilities” and “drive diversity, equity, and inclusion” in all US intelligence agencies. In terms of actual numbers, however, minorities gained half a percentage point since 2019, people with disabilities gained 0.4, and the percentage of women remained unchanged.

Also on rt.com CIA spying scandal in Switzerland shows the best way for intelligence services to read your messages is to OWN the platform

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies