Suspected assassins of Haitian president Jovenel arrested – government

Haitian national police have arrested multiple men suspected of assassinating President Jovenel Moise and seriously injuring his wife, the government in Port-au-Prince has announced, without disclosing their identities.

The suspected assassins were arrested “shortly before 6pm” local time on Wednesday, Haiti’s minister of communication Frantz Exantus announced on Twitter, adding that the national television will have more details soon.

Des présumés assassins du Pdt @moisejovenel interceptés par la Police nationale à pélérin peu avant 6h ce soir. Plus de détails dans les prochaines minutes sur la TNH. — Frantz Exantus (@FrantzExantusHT) July 7, 2021

Unknown gunmen, allegedly announcing they were agents of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, raided Moise’s residence on Wednesday morning and gunned him down. Moise’s wife Martine was also injured in the attack, and was flown to a Florida hospital in critical condition.

The assassins “spoke English and Spanish,” the government said, declaring a state of siege and launching a manhunt after the perpetrators.

