Suspected assassins of Haitian president Jovenel arrested – government

7 Jul, 2021 23:57
Police officers walk near the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise after he was shot dead by gunmen in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 7, 2021 ©  Reuters / Estailove St-Val
Haitian national police have arrested multiple men suspected of assassinating President Jovenel Moise and seriously injuring his wife, the government in Port-au-Prince has announced, without disclosing their identities.

The suspected assassins were arrested “shortly before 6pm” local time on Wednesday, Haiti’s minister of communication Frantz Exantus announced on Twitter, adding that the national television will have more details soon.

Unknown gunmen, allegedly announcing they were agents of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, raided Moise’s residence on Wednesday morning and gunned him down. Moise’s wife Martine was also injured in the attack, and was flown to a Florida hospital in critical condition.

The assassins “spoke English and Spanish,” the government said, declaring a state of siege and launching a manhunt after the perpetrators.

