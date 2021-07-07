‘It’s confirmed, it’s true’: Fox News host Tucker Carlson says NSA leaked his emails to journalists

The NSA has shown journalists the content of Tucker Carlson’s illegally obtained emails, the Fox News host has revealed, calling it a “totally dysfunctional, out-of-control third-world system” of targeting political opposition.

Carlson, who hosts the most-watched cable show in the US, announced last week that the spy agency had been monitoring him – in violation of its constitutional mandate to spy on foreigners only – and claimed it was done to pressure and discredit him. The NSA denial only said Carlson was not a “target,” but did not dispute the substance of his allegations.

On Wednesday, Carlson appeared on a Fox Business morning show and revealed that the NSA actually shared the content of his emails to at least one reporter.

#BREAKING Tucker Carlson Joins @MariaBartiromo This Morning To Give An Update On NSA SpyingTucker Announces That He Was Contacted By A Journalist Yesterday Who Informed Him The NSA Leaked His Emails To Journalists"They're not allowed to spy on American citizens, they are." pic.twitter.com/Lq6BPHNXJ4 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 7, 2021

“Yesterday I learned that – and this is going to come out soon – that NSA leaked the contents of my e-mail to journalists in an effort to discredit me,” Carlson told Maria Bartiromo. “I know this because I got a call from one saying ‘oh, this is what your e-mail was about’.”

Only his producer knew about the email, Carlson explained, yet he got a call from a journalist “I know and like” who quoted his own words to him over the phone “because the NSA leaked it.”

“So, it is not in any way a figment of my imagination,” he added. “It’s confirmed, it’s true. They are not allowed to spy on American citizens – they are – and I think more ominously, they are using information they gather to put leverage to threaten opposition journalists, people who criticize the Biden administration.”

You can’t have a free press if the intel agencies are secretly spying on you and using that information to threaten you and control you.

Moreover, Carlson pointed out, the entire media establishment seems to be fine with this and making excuses for the NSA, with only a few voices like liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald daring to object.

Everyone should want to see the evidence about whether NSA spied on Carlson's emails and leaked them. That's how we'll know for sure whether it happened.But you have to be staggeringly naive or willfully ignorant to think NSA/CIA haven't always done exactly this and still do. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 7, 2021

Indeed, most of the corporate media sphere either ignored Carlson’s allegations or said he was doing pre-emptive damage control for whatever negative story is coming.

Carlson is “now making it obvious the NSA claim is him trying to get ahead of a very negative story,” commented Justin Baragona of the Daily Beast, one of the outlets that eagerly feeds on complaints about the Fox News host put out regularly by the Democrat outfit Media Matters for America.

"Yesterday I learned — and this is going to come out soon — that the NSA leaked the contents of my e-mail to journalists in an effort to discredit me."So Tucker now making it obvious the NSA claim is him trying to get ahead of a very negative story.https://t.co/CRTHR8tbRg — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 7, 2021

Carlson has been an outspoken critic of the current administration, attracting flak from all across the media-political establishment. Back in April, the Anti-Defamation League called for his firing based on a misinterpretation of a video clip posted by MMFA.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, rival network CNN openly compared him to Alex Jones, a commentator they successfully pressured Big Tech into banning from all platforms back in 2018.

