WATCH: Fireworks truck EXPLODES on Maryland beach

4 Jul, 2021 16:13
A fireworks explosion in Ocean City, Maryland, July 4, 2021 © YouTube / Engineers World
A video from Ocean City, Maryland, has captured a massive fireworks explosion on the beach. Reports say a truck packed to the brim for 4th of July celebrations was the source of the blast.

Independence Day celebrations got off to an unplanned start in Ocean City on Sunday, when an enormous fireworks explosion rocked the beach in the popular resort town. 

The footage caught a tower of smoke rising from the beach, as fireworks cracked and screamed in all directions.

Media reports suggest that a truck carrying fireworks, possibly for a display scheduled for Sunday evening, was the source of the explosion. Photos taken in the aftermath show a scorched truck and several burned out boxes strewn across the sand.

So far, there has been no information on whether anyone was hurt in the explosion.

