 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

No more ‘boys & girls?’ Disney World pulls gendered language from fireworks show greeting, now welcoming ‘dreamers of all ages’

3 Jul, 2021 00:28
Get short URL
No more ‘boys & girls?’ Disney World pulls gendered language from fireworks show greeting, now welcoming ‘dreamers of all ages’
FILE PHOTO: Fireworks go off around Cinderella's castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World's Fantasyland, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. ©  Reuters / Scott Audette
Disney’s Florida-based theme park has removed any mention of gender in a recorded greeting for a Magic Kingdom fireworks display, footage shows, alienating some fans as the company moves in a more ‘inclusive’ direction.

Employees at Disney World were invited to a preview of the ‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks show earlier this week, the first since daily displays were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where an onlooker captured video of the new greeting. While the traditional pre-show announcement welcomed “ladies and gentleman, boys and girls” and “dreamers of all ages,” 2021’s version now includes only the last line.

While Disney itself has yet to comment on the apparent change, it would be in line with recent attempts to make its parks places “where everyone is welcome,” as the company described in an April press release.

“Inclusion is essential to our culture and leads us forward as we continue to realize our rich legacy of engaging storytelling, exceptional service, and Disney magic,” wrote Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro, adding that “the world is changing, and we will change with it.”

Also on rt.com Disney Television turned down ‘incredibly well-written scripts’ for not being inclusive enough, senior executive says

As part of those efforts, the company has also relaxed rules around employees’ appearance at its theme parks, now allowing “gender-inclusive” hairstyles, jewelry and costume choices, as well as removing elements from attractions that were deemed racially insensitive.”  

Some observers have been critical of the company’s inclusion drive, however, with a number of online detractors rejecting the latest move as a cynical attempt to appease the “woke,” while others saw a politicized agenda to force certain conceptions of gender and sexuality upon young children.

Despite the ruffled feathers, the new Disney World greeting also found support from netizens, some mocking the outrage as overwrought and hailing the move as “good business.”

“I’m not mad at this. I think it’s perfect. Dreamers of all ages, who wouldn’t like this?” asked one user.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies