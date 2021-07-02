Trust women to deliver peace, 'military interventionist' Samantha Power says, gets reminded of her own history of promoting war

USAID administrator Samantha Power was mocked on Friday after she suggested that world peace could only be delivered by a woman – with social media users pointing out Power's history of promoting military intervention.

"Good afternoon. I come bearing a simple message: if you want peace in this world, trust women to deliver it," said Power during a speech on Friday, which quickly inspired ridicule online.

Margaret Thatcher. Madeline Albright. Hillary Clinton. Condoleeza Rice. Susan Rice. Samantha Powers. Lady MacBeths. — Henry Lowendorf (@hlowend) July 2, 2021

How much death and suffering has Samantha Power caused in the world... — EAHippie (@EAHippie) July 2, 2021

Imperialist Women are just as capable and willing to commit to Warcrimes and crimes against Indigenous people as men. — the_gaming_aesthete (@AestheteGaming) July 2, 2021

"Samantha Power is proof that this is not true," reacted one Twitter user, with many people pointing out that Power, who was also a US ambassador to the UN under Barack Obama, is credited with having persuaded the then-president to back military intervention against Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The move resulted in a rise in terrorism, open-air slave markets, and the deaths of many civilians.

Hillary Clinton famously laughed about Muammar Gaddafi being anally raped to death by a large knife–the result of a war waged on behalf of takfiri jihadist terrorists at her command. A war that Samantha Power also supported and defended from criticism after the truth came out. https://t.co/mut2GJAzI9 — Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) July 2, 2021

Depends on which women. Libya, Syria, Yemen are the first things that come to mind when you think of Power's work in the Obama administration — Peter Yang-Yeovil (@PeterYangYeovil) July 2, 2021

Others noted that many of the world leaders historically responsible for colonialism, including Queen Victoria, were women, while journalist Glenn Greenwald commented that "hearing supreme military-interventionist Samantha Power of all people proclaim women will avoid war is too much irony to bear."

Historically, they've delivered it through colonialismso — Vivid Void (@VividVoid_) July 2, 2021

Claiming that women leaders are more inclined to pursue particular foreign policies by virtue of their gender seems regressive and reductive to me, but hearing supreme military-interventionist Samantha Power of all people proclaim women will avoid war is too much irony to bear. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 2, 2021

Besides being an ambassador to the UN, Power served in a number of roles under President Obama, including special assistant to the president and chairwoman of the Atrocities Prevention Board.

In May, President Joe Biden – who served as Vice President during the Obama administration – appointed Power as the administrator of USAID.

