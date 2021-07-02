Trust women to deliver peace, 'military interventionist' Samantha Power says, gets reminded of her own history of promoting war
"Good afternoon. I come bearing a simple message: if you want peace in this world, trust women to deliver it," said Power during a speech on Friday, which quickly inspired ridicule online.
Margaret Thatcher. Madeline Albright. Hillary Clinton. Condoleeza Rice. Susan Rice. Samantha Powers. Lady MacBeths.— Henry Lowendorf (@hlowend) July 2, 2021
How much death and suffering has Samantha Power caused in the world...— EAHippie (@EAHippie) July 2, 2021
Imperialist Women are just as capable and willing to commit to Warcrimes and crimes against Indigenous people as men.— the_gaming_aesthete (@AestheteGaming) July 2, 2021
"Samantha Power is proof that this is not true," reacted one Twitter user, with many people pointing out that Power, who was also a US ambassador to the UN under Barack Obama, is credited with having persuaded the then-president to back military intervention against Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The move resulted in a rise in terrorism, open-air slave markets, and the deaths of many civilians.
Hillary Clinton famously laughed about Muammar Gaddafi being anally raped to death by a large knife–the result of a war waged on behalf of takfiri jihadist terrorists at her command. A war that Samantha Power also supported and defended from criticism after the truth came out. https://t.co/mut2GJAzI9— Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) July 2, 2021
Depends on which women. Libya, Syria, Yemen are the first things that come to mind when you think of Power's work in the Obama administration— Peter Yang-Yeovil (@PeterYangYeovil) July 2, 2021
https://t.co/PXIVV9pw3hpic.twitter.com/6YfSiuyMC1— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 2, 2021
Others noted that many of the world leaders historically responsible for colonialism, including Queen Victoria, were women, while journalist Glenn Greenwald commented that "hearing supreme military-interventionist Samantha Power of all people proclaim women will avoid war is too much irony to bear."
Historically, they've delivered it through colonialismso— Vivid Void (@VividVoid_) July 2, 2021
Claiming that women leaders are more inclined to pursue particular foreign policies by virtue of their gender seems regressive and reductive to me, but hearing supreme military-interventionist Samantha Power of all people proclaim women will avoid war is too much irony to bear.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 2, 2021
Besides being an ambassador to the UN, Power served in a number of roles under President Obama, including special assistant to the president and chairwoman of the Atrocities Prevention Board.
In May, President Joe Biden – who served as Vice President during the Obama administration – appointed Power as the administrator of USAID.
