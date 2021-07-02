Boeing cargo plane lands on water off Hawaii after engine trouble

A Boeing 737 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing off Honolulu shortly after taking off. The two crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard after the incident.

The emergency occurred aboard Transair Flight 810 early on Friday morning local time, the Federal Aviation Administration reported, as cited by CNBC, which was the first to break the news.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said. “According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members.”

A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHypic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

The plane in question is thought to be a 46-year-old Boeing 737-200, registered as N810TA. It is operated by Rhoades Aviation in Transair colors.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!