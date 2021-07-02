 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boeing cargo plane lands on water off Hawaii after engine trouble

2 Jul, 2021 14:15
© Twitter / @flightradar24
A Boeing 737 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing off Honolulu shortly after taking off. The two crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard after the incident.

The emergency occurred aboard Transair Flight 810 early on Friday morning local time, the Federal Aviation Administration reported, as cited by CNBC, which was the first to break the news.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said. “According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members.”

The plane in question is thought to be a 46-year-old Boeing 737-200, registered as N810TA. It is operated by Rhoades Aviation in Transair colors.

