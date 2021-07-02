US troops leave Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, signaling imminent complete withdrawal – reports

Bagram Air Base, one of the largest military sites in Afghanistan, has been fully vacated by the US and other foreign troops, news agencies reported. The base was a crucial element of the NATO-led mission.

Located 40km north of Kabul, Bagram was extensively used by NATO troops during the two-decade presence in the country. The various facilities of the small city-sized locality served to launch air surveillance and bombing missions. A major logistical hub, it provided medical services, hosted visiting US presidents and other senior officials, and was used to hold and interrogate people captured by the US and allies.

Also on rt.com US hands over Bagram prison to Afghans but keeps dozens of detainees

On Friday, the last foreign troops left the base as part of a general NATO pullout from Afghanistan, major news outlets reported citing anonymous US defense sources. An official ceremony transferring full custody of Bagram Air Base to the Afghan military will reportedly take place on Saturday.

Earlier this week, several members of the international coalition behind NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, including Germany, announced that they had fully withdrawn their soldiers from Afghanistan.

Also on rt.com European NATO-led troops leave Afghanistan, US ‘may complete withdrawal’ before July 4

The Pentagon reportedly intends to announce the formal conclusion of the withdrawal, which was ordered by US President Joe Biden in April, before the end of the week. If implemented, the pull-out would come in time for 4th of July celebrations.

Some US troops will remain in Afghanistan even after the “retrograde” is complete. At least 1,000 regular soldiers are expected to stay and guard the massive US Embassy complex in Kabul and the capital’s international airport. Special Operations troops are likely to remain on the ground as well.

The withdrawal was first agreed to between the Trump administration and the Taliban as part of a February 2020 peace deal. The Biden administration rejected calls to disavow the agreement and ordered the troops to withdraw before September 11 of this year.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!