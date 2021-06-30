Smallville actress Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in jail for her role in NXIVM sex cult

American TV actress Allison Mack has been handed a three-year prison sentence for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult after she pleaded guilty to charges relating to her role in recruiting women to the secret group.

In 2019, a year after her arrest, the 38-year-old ‘Smallville’ actress pleaded guilty to sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy.

Mack’s sentence, which also includes a $20,000 fine and 1,000 hours of community service, was announced by the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday.

The actress was at one point deputy leader of the New York state-based NXIVM, which, under the guise of being a self-help program enlisted women as sex slaves for the group’s founder, Keith Raniere.

The women were subjected to bizarre forms of abuse, including being forced to brand themselves near their genitals with Raniere’s initials.

Prosecutors had sought between 14 to 17 years for Mack, but her legal team argued for a reduced sentence given her cooperation with the case, including handing over audio evidence against Raniere.

The cult leader received a 120-year jail term in October after being convicted on a number of counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Mack has been forced to live at home with her parents since her 2018 arrest. Ahead of sentencing she apologized to those she had recruited to the abusive group, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”

