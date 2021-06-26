 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MAGA supporters flock to Ohio to attend 1st Trump rally since January’s Capitol unrest (VIDEOS)

26 Jun, 2021 15:03
A car is painted in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump's first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 25, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump fans are assembling at an Ohio fairground where the former president is scheduled to give a speech that will mark the start of a series of political events endorsing candidates running against his political nemeses.

Trump will hold a rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday – his first since his January 6 event in Washington, DC that ended in the Capitol being stormed by a group of violent demonstrators. 

A video posted to social media shows a large field with rows of parked cars, apparent evidence that “hundreds” of Trump supporters have arrived early to see the former president speak. 

Photographs purportedly taken at the fairground show American flag-themed trucks, Trump flags, as well as a large sign reading “Trump won.”

The stage where Trump is scheduled to speak contains a large sign saying, “Save America,” another video of the site revealed.

Social media users also posted photographs purportedly showing MAGA fans waiting in line to enter the venue.

Trump is appearing in Ohio to throw his support behind former White House aide Max Miller, who has launched a primary challenge against Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 GOP Congress members who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the January 6 unrest at the Capitol.

In addition to the rally, Trump will be fundraising for Miller on Saturday, with prices ranging from $1,000 for reception and priority seating at the rally, to $15,000 for a photo with the former president and VIP seating, according to The Blade.

