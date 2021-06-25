‘Not my first trip’: Kamala Harris snaps at press during border appearance after reporter asks why visit took so long

Vice President Kamala Harris has defended herself from criticism that she took too long to visit the US-Mexico border by saying her Friday appearance was not her first trip there, prompting a new wave of condemnation.

Speaking to the press after arriving in El Paso, Texas days after her visit had been announced, Harris was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy why now was the right time to make the trip, after months of both Democrats and Republicans calling for it.

“It’s not my first trip, I’ve been to the border many times,” the vice president shot back, presumably referring to trips she had previously made as a senator.

.@pdoocy: "How did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?"@KamalaHarris: "It's not my first trip. I've been to the border many times.I said back in March I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan." pic.twitter.com/MApuKs5DgU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 25, 2021

Harris’ trip came more than 90 days after she had been put in charge of the current migration crisis, which only grew worse in the initial months of the Biden administration.

Harris claimed a trip to the border was “always the plan,” but critics dismissed her comments and accused the VP of lying about her motivations.

“I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan, but the reality of it is we have to deal with the causes and we have to deal with the effects,” Harris said, touting her previous trips to Mexico and Guetemala as part of the administration’s plan to find the “root causes” behind illegal immigration.

“It’s been 93 days since Joe Biden named Kamala Harris border czar. She wasn’t planning. She was hiding,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted on Friday.

Kamala Harris is avoiding the epicenter of the #BidenBorderCrisis border crisis.This is the reality of their failed policies and lack of solutions: pic.twitter.com/VmrRaNwiER — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 25, 2021

Bold strategy. Maybe if she says it enough times people will believe it. https://t.co/kl4HfAjl2E — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 25, 2021

"It's not my first trip. I came here when Trump was President to pretend to care then. I actually went to where illegals were being held back then. Now I'm staying away from those places, but still...I'm here." https://t.co/VpooaptOvX — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 25, 2021

Harris’ visit was announced earlier this week and set for only days before former President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit the border with a group of Republican lawmakers. Trump and others have accused Harris of putting the trip together last-minute in response to the former president.

Harris had previously pushed back against questions about a potential border visit, sparking criticism when she defended her lack of a trip earlier this month by saying she also hasn’t visited Europe as vice president. At the time, Harris said she would visit the border, but gave no definite time frame.

Despite spiking migration numbers and reports about holding centers being overcrowded, Harris said at the end of her trip that “progress” had been made in the first months of the Biden administration, and blamed the “tough situation” on Trump and his policies.

In addressing the "root causes" of the border crisis, Kamala Harris blames the Trump administration."We inherited a tough situation...In five months we've made progress." pic.twitter.com/ey34zliaUh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2021

