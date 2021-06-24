 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Partial collapse of Florida apartment complex caught on VIDEO

24 Jun, 2021 14:19
Get short URL
Partial collapse of Florida apartment complex caught on VIDEO
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. © REUTERS/Marco Bello
A video posted on social media shows a moment when a high-rise residential complex collapsed in Surfside, near Miami, Florida on Thursday, killing at least one person.

The video shows how two sections of a condo had suddenly collapsed one after another in the middle of the night.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed that at least one person was killed and 10 were injured. Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said that 35 people were rescued from the building.

The Champlain Towers South was described in the media as a 12-floor high-end ocean-view residential complex with more than 130 units. According to the Miami Herald, it has two sister buildings, Champlain Towers North and Champlain Tower East.

Also on rt.com At least 1 person killed, 10 injured in partial collapse of residential building in Florida (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies