Partial collapse of Florida apartment complex caught on VIDEO

A video posted on social media shows a moment when a high-rise residential complex collapsed in Surfside, near Miami, Florida on Thursday, killing at least one person.

The video shows how two sections of a condo had suddenly collapsed one after another in the middle of the night.

JUST IN: Video I’ve obtained of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. pic.twitter.com/BGbRC7iSI9 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed that at least one person was killed and 10 were injured. Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said that 35 people were rescued from the building.

The Champlain Towers South was described in the media as a 12-floor high-end ocean-view residential complex with more than 130 units. According to the Miami Herald, it has two sister buildings, Champlain Towers North and Champlain Tower East.

