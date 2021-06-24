Multiple casualties feared as building partially collapses in Florida (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A building partially collapsed Thursday morning on Collins Avenue in Surfside, near Miami, Florida, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said. It has sent 80 units to respond.

Photos and videos show part of the building reduced to rubbles, with fire crews working at the site.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Mass Casualty Incident declared following highrise collapse in Miami, Florida#Miami l #FLAuthorities are responding to Champlain Towers following a collapse of the 12-floor residential complex. There are reports of people screaming under the ruble.More to follow! pic.twitter.com/qZW3v5SEWA — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 24, 2021

Journalist Joel Franco, who is at the scene of the collapse, tweeted that some people have been rescued from the building.

Some of these people were just rescued from the Surfside condo building that’s partially collapsed. pic.twitter.com/NHvgk2oeBr — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 24, 2021

According to police, the incident took place at 8777 Collins Avenue, where Champlain Towers South, a 12-floor residential complex, is located.

“On one of these huge buildings – gone, right here beside us,” a man said in a video posted on social media. He said he was staying in a hotel next to the collapsed structure. “This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

More footage and a different angle from another guest of the hotel. pic.twitter.com/kkdsjO2s9l — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

Local media reported that the incident took place around 2am local time. It is not known how many people were in the building, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW