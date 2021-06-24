 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Multiple casualties feared as building partially collapses in Florida (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

24 Jun, 2021 07:45
Get short URL
Multiple casualties feared as building partially collapses in Florida (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
© Miami Beach Police Twitter account
A building partially collapsed Thursday morning on Collins Avenue in Surfside, near Miami, Florida, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said. It has sent 80 units to respond.

Photos and videos show part of the building reduced to rubbles, with fire crews working at the site.

Journalist Joel Franco, who is at the scene of the collapse, tweeted that some people have been rescued from the building.

According to police, the incident took place at 8777 Collins Avenue, where Champlain Towers South, a 12-floor residential complex, is located.

“On one of these huge buildings – gone, right here beside us,” a man said in a video posted on social media. He said he was staying in a hotel next to the collapsed structure. “This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Local media reported that the incident took place around 2am local time. It is not known how many people were in the building, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies