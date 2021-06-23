Pedestrian bridge collapses in DC, leaving 4 hospitalized and shutting down highway (VIDEO)

A pedestrian bridge collapsed after a collision in Washington, DC on Wednesday, causing major road closures and multiple injuries.

Authorities said six people were looked at by first responders, with four ultimately being transported to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, though all are reportedly minor.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

The bridge collapsed in the afternoon along Interstate 295, triggered by a collision which separated it from its mooring. Numerous images and videos were captured of the collapsed bridge blocking the busy highway.

Just arrived at the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse in Northeast DC. Six people injured per @dcfireems - none seriously it sounds like. pic.twitter.com/b8w3c7nNwL — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 23, 2021

On scene at the pedestrian bridge collapse in NE, over 295 @WTOPpic.twitter.com/Ar8IbDsyY4 — Michelle Basch (@mbaschWTOP) June 23, 2021

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Pedestrian bridge collapses onto traffic in Washington, DC#Washington l #DCFire and EMS personnel are on scene searching vehicles trapped underneath the rubble. There are early reports of injuries. Details are continuing to emerge.Standby for further information! pic.twitter.com/Hu1JM8E7yy — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 23, 2021

Hazmat units were called to the scene over a diesel fuel leak caused by the collapse. At least one other vehicle was also struck by debris. Both northbound and southbound lanes on Route 295 were forced to shut down due to the crash, with traffic being diverted from the highway and miles of traffic building up on both sides of the collapse.

UPDATE: Road Closure. DC-295 NB/SB north of Benning Avenue. NE DC. All lanes are blocked in both directions for a pedestrian bridge collapse. NB traffic is diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. SB traffic is diverted to Eastern Avenue. Seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 23, 2021

In a press conference following the collapse, it was confirmed the bridge will be fully fixed and replaced and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser advised residents to continue avoiding the area as debris is removed. Bowser denied there being any structural concerns about the bridge and said it was last inspected in February.

Officials say the collision could have been caused by the diesel truck which may have exceeded the height limit passing under it, but the investigation remains in its early stages. Investigators are currently checking other nearby bridges on the highway to see if they sustained any damage earlier in the day.

Press Briefing @MayorBowser Kenilworth Road /295 Pedestrian Bridge Collapse https://t.co/XOxPuTcrKD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

