‘Rome is burning’: Netflix accused of going full ‘FURRY’ with bizarre animal makeup dating trailer

Netflix’s series ‘Sexy Beasts’ has debuted its first trailer, leaving users perplexed and hesitant about people dressing in elaborate animal costumes to go on dates.

The streaming giant has already shown they have faith in the concept by ordering two seasons worth of ‘Sexy Beasts’ episodes, the first of which debuts on July 21.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

The concept of the series is that people will be put into professional-level makeup and prosthetics as mythical creatures or animals and then go on blind dates, the idea being that falling in love will be based entirely on personality and have nothing to do with people’s physical appearances.

“Do you have health insurance?” one cast member can be heard saying in the trailer as they are masked by elaborate panda makeup.

Others can be seen made up as everything from a cheetah to the devil.

Created by Simon Welton, ‘Sexy Beasts’ will be narrated by Rob Delaney, an actor known for roles in projects like ‘Catastrophe’ as well as for his liberal political activism. Each episode will feature someone looking for love, supposedly based entirely on personality, and they will go on three dates. Each of their partners will be concealed entirely by prosthetics and makeup. Once the contestant has made their final decision is when the true faces of each date is revealed.

The series has worked in the past, such as on BBC Three in 2014, but American audiences appear a tad more hesitant about the trendy spin on blind dating, with many critics pointing out that the show feels more of an exploration of the furry movement – people who dress as animals for pleasure.

“Didn’t really expect to wake up and join ISIS today but here I am,” writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted in reaction to the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday.

Others were similarly extreme in expressing their shock at the footage.

“The furry agenda in hollywood is real,” another user wrote.

“The existence of ‘sexy beasts’ and ‘the masked singer’ proves that the furry agenda never sleeps,” another added.

So first we had Love is Blind and now we have Love is Furry? https://t.co/W9gbyq9poI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 23, 2021

I feel like this was unleashed on us by some shadowy world government who were really scraping the bottom of the barrel for distractions.“WHAT the riots are over? Idgaf just throw the furry dating show at them. It should give us a few weeks.” https://t.co/BSZc2v2CAs — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) June 23, 2021

Others are less shocked by the content and more offended at the series’ existence and the extensive makeup and production work going into “reality junk.”

“Every time I think we’ve reached rock bottom I discover there’s a lower place,” another added.

With all this makeup effort, they could have done an entire Star Trek Klingon empire series. But that would require writers & a real cast, which is actual work, instead of this phone it in "reality" junk that you get from Hasting's lazy "optimize for averages" empire. https://t.co/0omW9Bwdgt — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) June 23, 2021

Remember those fake shows that used to run in the background on 30 Rock? Like Sports Shouting, Queen of Jordan (my fav), Gold Case, Homonym!, MILF Island etcThat’s exactly what Sexy Beasts on Netflix reminds of 😂😂. It feels ridiculous enough to be on 30 Rock. — 𝚔𝚒𝚛𝚞𝚝𝚒 (@kiruti) June 23, 2021

When I said "why do people keep rebooting shows? we need new ideas!"I was wrong. I take it back. https://t.co/K4fnnRCssH — Emily 🗣️ Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) June 23, 2021

