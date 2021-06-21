Local CBS anchor slams own network live on air over ‘discrimination’, hints at Project Veritas exposé

April Moss, the weekend weather anchor for CBS 62 Detroit, dramatically announced during her forecast on Sunday that she would be exposing the television station’s alleged “discrimination” in an interview with Project Veritas.

As Moss forecasted the weather as per usual – announcing warm temperatures on Sunday, followed by showers the next day – she abruptly added: “And speaking of a brand new week, I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees. Tune into Project Veritas for my full story."

Moss then seamlessly continued on with the weather forecast as if nothing had happened and failed to elaborate on what sort of discrimination she was referring to.

The CBS Detroit weather anchor is the second local news personality to pull such a stunt this month, after Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker made a similar announcement live on air last week.

“I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers,” Hecker declared, before promising to release “some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox” in an interview with Project Veritas – a controversial conservative investigative journalism organization which has previously released undercover footage of CNN and Google employees.

In her subsequent interview with Project Veritas, Hecker claimed that the local station had told her to stop posting on social media about the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential remedy for Covid-19. Hecker also said that the station refused to cover bitcoin during its 5pm coverage hour because apparently the “poor African-American audience” would not be interested in cryptocurrency trading.

Hecker was soon terminated from her position at Fox 26 Houston.

