Unfazed by mockery, Mike Pompeo unapologetically tells Americans Uncle Sam wants them to become ‘pipehitters’

Mike Pompeo’s awkwardly named donor club is on a recruitment drive, this time with Uncle Sam instructing fellow Americans to become “pipehitters.” Twitter insists the word doesn’t mean what Pompeo thinks it means.

Last week, the former Trump cabinet official launched an organization called “Champion American Values PAC” (CAVPAC). An otherwise unremarkable Republican fundraising machine stood out with the way it wanted donors to identify themselves. Those who want to support conservative rights and stick it to the “radical left” by sending Pompeo a few hard-earned bucks were called “pipehitters.”

One of the best CIA officers I worked with was a former special operator. When I’d ask him about someone, if they were top-notch, he’d say, ‘love that guy. Pipehitter.’ He meant that person got stuff done & was dedicated to the mission. All of us need to be Pipehitters. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 16, 2021

The positive meaning of the word appears to come from some sort of US military jargon that anecdotally emerged after it was popularized by Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’. There is even a “Pipe Hitter Foundation” established last year by former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, which states its goal as assisting military service members, first responders, and their families with legal support.

Gallagher was court-martialed and convicted in 2019 for posing for a photo with the corpse of a killed jihadist fighter, but President Donald Trump intervened on his behalf. There is no indication that Pompeo has any connection to the ex-Marine’s foundation other than his fondness of the term – which is widely associated with the consumption of crack cocaine.

The narcotics link was hard to miss, so Pompeo’s repeated calls for Americans to become pipehitters was met with an outpouring of mockery.

Tell me you've never read Urban Dictionary without saying it https://t.co/yel5i26mRt — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 15, 2021

This apparently didn’t dissuade him in the least. According to Pompeo’s latest recruitment post, not only him, but also Uncle Sam, wants you to hit that pipe – pardon, to be a pipehitter.

We need all the Pipehitters we can get in this fight to SAVE America. Can we count on you? Become a Pipehitter → https://t.co/qQQimKcCeHpic.twitter.com/t0hRlNhEhn — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 21, 2021

Adding a cherry to the top of the irony cake is Pompeo’s former role as the director of the CIA. The agency has been accused of being involved in drug trafficking since the early years of its operation. Some have dubbed it the “Cocaine Importing Agency” for that reason.

CIA getting back in the coke business? — Sean Ferris (@AnarchyApe) June 21, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!