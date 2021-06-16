 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hubble trouble: NASA working to fix computer problem on space telescope after disruption

16 Jun, 2021 17:41
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope after release. © Wikipedia
The Hubble space telescope has been hit by a memory problem on its main onboard computer, causing it to stop working for the past few days, NASA has said, adding that it is working to restore the device.

The optical telescope, which has orbited the Earth since 1990, encountered problems on Sunday at around 4pm ET, the US space agency revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

“After analyzing the data, the Hubble operations team is investigating whether a degrading memory module led to the computer halt,” NASA said.

In the statement, the agency added it was working to restore the computer and telescope by switching to one of the backup modules.

The payload computer is responsible for controlling and coordinating the scientific instruments on the spacecraft.

After the disruption to the computer at the weekend, these instruments were automatically placed in “safe mode,” according to NASA.

