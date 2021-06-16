Hubble trouble: NASA working to fix computer problem on space telescope after disruption

The Hubble space telescope has been hit by a memory problem on its main onboard computer, causing it to stop working for the past few days, NASA has said, adding that it is working to restore the device.

The optical telescope, which has orbited the Earth since 1990, encountered problems on Sunday at around 4pm ET, the US space agency revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

“After analyzing the data, the Hubble operations team is investigating whether a degrading memory module led to the computer halt,” NASA said.

Also on rt.com Hubble telescope team marks 31st birthday with image of rare ultra-bright star on the brink of annihilation

In the statement, the agency added it was working to restore the computer and telescope by switching to one of the backup modules.

The payload computer is responsible for controlling and coordinating the scientific instruments on the spacecraft.

After the disruption to the computer at the weekend, these instruments were automatically placed in “safe mode,” according to NASA.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!