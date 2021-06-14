 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

8 hospitalized after racing car rams into spectators at mud track in Texas (VIDEOS)

14 Jun, 2021 07:35
Get short URL
8 hospitalized after racing car rams into spectators at mud track in Texas (VIDEOS)
@PMBreakingNews / Twitter
A car ploughed through a group of people at a mud-track event in Fabens, Texas on Sunday evening. Dozens were injured in the crash, a local report says.

A video from the scene shows one of the race cars losing control right from the start and heading towards a group of spectators.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash shows a damaged vehicle smashed into several blue tents and what appears to be people assisting an injured person.

Local media reported that multiple ambulances and a medevac helicopter were deployed to the racetrack.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that the car broke through a guard rail and hit three other vehicles as a result of the initial crash.

Speaking to the news channel ABC-7, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego cited a briefing from the Sheriff’s Office confirming that 29 were injured. The Sheriff’s Office later said that eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition.

Also on rt.com 50 killed, 70 injured after 2 express trains collide in Pakistan (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies