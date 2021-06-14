8 hospitalized after racing car rams into spectators at mud track in Texas (VIDEOS)

A car ploughed through a group of people at a mud-track event in Fabens, Texas on Sunday evening. Dozens were injured in the crash, a local report says.

A video from the scene shows one of the race cars losing control right from the start and heading towards a group of spectators.

Breaking: At least 29 injured after a car crashed into a crowd of spectators at Fabens racetrack in Fabens, Texas. pic.twitter.com/T1kajjwFwl — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 14, 2021

Footage of the aftermath of the crash shows a damaged vehicle smashed into several blue tents and what appears to be people assisting an injured person.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Numerous people seriously injured after car rams into crowd at Texas racetrack#ElPaso l #TXPolice and EMS personnel are reporting 20+ serious injuries at Fabens Racetrack after a vehicle rammed into a group of spectators.More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/GqHT7a4zMU — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 14, 2021

Local media reported that multiple ambulances and a medevac helicopter were deployed to the racetrack.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that the car broke through a guard rail and hit three other vehicles as a result of the initial crash.

Speaking to the news channel ABC-7, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego cited a briefing from the Sheriff’s Office confirming that 29 were injured. The Sheriff’s Office later said that eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition.

