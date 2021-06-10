 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Massive fire & explosion at San Juan power plant triggers blackouts across Puerto Rico (VIDEOS)

10 Jun, 2021 23:57
Get short URL
Massive fire & explosion at San Juan power plant triggers blackouts across Puerto Rico (VIDEOS)
A power plant in San Juan, Puerto Rico is seen as firefighters work to extinguish a large blaze, June 10, 2021. ©  Twitter / Puerto Rico Fire Department / screenshot
Much of Puerto Rico has been left in darkness after a large blaze and an explosion knocked out a power plant in San Juan, the island’s capital. Dramatic footage of the aftermath of the blast has made the rounds online.

A fire in the Monacillos power station in San Juan on Thursday set off an explosion and triggered “significant blackouts across the island,” according to Luma Energy, the company that oversees electricity distribution in Puerto Rico, adding that it is “working to restore the system.”

While the cause of the blaze remains unclear, power outages have been reported in San Juan, Carolina, Bayamón, Guaynabo, Loíza and Río Grande, among other areas, according to local media.

Photos and videos have circulated on social media showing the plant following the fire, with a thick column of black smoke seen rising into the sky.

The Puerto Rican capitol building was also left without power, forcing lawmakers to conduct official business in the dark.

The island’s fire service shared photos of the station as responders worked to extinguish the blaze, though their progress so far is unclear.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies